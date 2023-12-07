
Heavy Rain News
Heavy rain in Dhaka enforces the match referee to call stumps without a ball being bowled

The day 2 of the test match between Bangladesh and New Zealand have been washed out without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain in Dhaka. Yesterday, Bangladesh posted a paltry 17

Rain is likely to spoil Pakistan and Sri Lanka match

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in a competitive 2023 Asia Cup match in Colombo on Thursday.The upcoming Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match has become a virtual semi-fi

Asia Cup 2023 super 4 matches in Colombo likely to be Shifted due to heavy rain forecast

The ongoing 2023 Asia Cup, co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, is facing a possiblevenue of its Super Four stage due to heavy rain forecast in Colombo.The Asia Cup games in Colomb

Richest Cricket Board's amuses fans with his tricks to dry pitch in IPL final

The rain continued tointerfere the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) even on reserve day. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) fa

PAK vs NZ 4th T20 abandoned due to heavy rain

The fourth T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand was abandoned due to rain spoiled the game at Rawalpindi on Thursday 20 April 2023.The fourth T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand

