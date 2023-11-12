Hashim Amla News
Hashim Amla predicts two finalists of ODI World Cup 2023
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 was nothing short of a thrilling cricketing spectacle. As teams from all over the world compete for the coveted title, the excitement is palpable amo
Shubman Gill becomes fastest cricketer to reach 2000 ODI runs
On Sunday, October 22, ShubmanGill set a record for the quickest player to reach 2000 runs in one-dayinternationals. He did it in Dharamsala, at the Himachal Pradesh CricketAssocia
Shubman Gill edges past Hashim Amla and Babar Azam to create an ODI record
India's young opening batsman Shubman Gill has been in the form of his life. The bright young prospect has been playing top-quality cricket for several games now. Ever since he was
Hashim Amla reveals his semi-finalists for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023
Former South African cricketer Hashim Amla has revealed his top four teams for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India.Hashim Amla, a cricket legend, has created excitement aro
Babar Azam becomes fastest player to score 19 centuries in ODIs
Pakistan star batter Babar Azamhas reached another milestone in international. With the century against Nepalin the first match of the Asia Cup, he has become the quickest player t
Hashim Amla named as Lions batting coach
Hashim Amla has been appointed asthe batting coach of South African domestic cricket team Lions for three years.Amla will work with former South Africa and Bangladesh coach Russell
Babar Azam becomes the fastest batter to score 5000 ODI runs
Pakistan captain Babar Azam broke the record held by former South African legend Hashim Amla to become the fastest cricketer to reach 5000 ODI runs.Pakistan's all-format captain Ba
Hashim Amla plays LLC Masters after retired from all forms of cricket
Legends League Cricket announced on Friday that South African batting legend Hashim Amla will play in the Legends League Cricket Masters in Doha.Legends League Cricket (LLC) announ
Hashim Amla announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Hashim Amla announced his retirement from international cricket three and a half years ago. Since then he was playing domestic cricket. Now the former South African batter ha
The Hashim Amla Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Hashim Mahomed Amla(born 31 March 1983) is a South African former international cricketer who played for South Africa in all three formats of the game.Hashim Amla is a professional
Taskin names toughest batsmen to bowl to in international cricket
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed hasbowled against many great batsmen of the present era. Among those against whomTaskin has bowled so far, he has found it most difficult to bowl agai
Amla will not return to play domestic cricket in South Africa
Former South African cricketer Hashim Amla made the headlines recently when he made up his decision to not return to domestic cricket in South Africa. The veteran cricketer who ret