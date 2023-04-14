Harshal Patel News
Rabada breaks Malinga's record to set new milestone in IPL
Punjab Kings pacer Kagiso Rabadahas now become the fastest bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League(IPL) to reach 100 wickets. During Thursday's League match against the
Shivam Mavi's four-fer on debut gives India win in a thriller against Sri Lanka
India beat Sri Lanka by 2 runs ina thriller in the first match of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday(January 3) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India were sent to bat first as S
Virat Kohli receives injury scare ahead of T20 WC semi-final against England
Prior to Thursday's important T20World Cup 2022 semi-final match between India and England at the Adelaide Ovalin Adelaide, Australia, India star batter Virat Kohli received a frig
India clinch thrilling victory, South Africa win big in warm-up games
India and South Africa picked upthe win against Australia and New Zealand, respectively in their first warm-upmatch of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.India vs AustraliaIndia clin
Harshal talks about his bowling variations ahead of T20 World Cup
India pacer Harshal Patel hastalked about his bowling and different variations ahead of the upcoming ICC T20World Cup in Australia. India are currently strugglingwith forming their
Rohit backs Harshal, Bhuvneshwar recent bowling struggles
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has backed his pacemakers to regain their bowling form despite some expensive spells of late.Finishing 0 for 49 (in 4 overs), 0 for 32 and 1 for 18 (in
Harshal thanks Dravid, Rohit for their support throughout his injury
India's fast bowler Harshal Patel didn't feature in the recently-concluded Asia Cup tournament due to injury. The right-arm fast bowler has been rested for the tournament. He recov
India will be able to defend totals with inclusion of Bumrah and Harshal: Gavaskar
Team India picked up lessons on the go during the Asia Cup 2022 tournament in the United Arab Emirates. It was one of the biggest lessons that the Indian players could learn before
T20 World Cup: Bumrah, Harshal returns to the India Squad
Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who missed India's failed Asian Cup campaign due to injury concerns, will return to their national squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup. The re
Kohli, Rahul return to India's Asia Cup squad, Iyer named in reserves
India have announced the 15-mansquad on Monday (August 8) for the upcoming Asia Cup which is scheduled tostart on August 27 this month in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and conclude on
Big blow for India as Bumrah ruled out of Asia Cup
Indian national team have been hitwith a big blow as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of the upcoming AsiaCup due to a back injury. This year’s Asia Cup will be held on Augus
WI vs IND: Harshal Patel unavailable for team selection till third T20I
India's talented prospect Harshal Patel is not available for the team selection till the third T20I against West Indies cricket team. The fast bowler hasn't played for Team India s