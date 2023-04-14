
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Harshal Patel News
thumb

Rabada breaks Malinga's record to set new milestone in IPL

Punjab Kings pacer Kagiso Rabadahas now become the fastest bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League(IPL) to reach 100 wickets. During Thursday's League match against the

thumb

Shivam Mavi's four-fer on debut gives India win in a thriller against Sri Lanka

India beat Sri Lanka by 2 runs ina thriller in the first match of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday(January 3) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India were sent to bat first as S

thumb

Virat Kohli receives injury scare ahead of T20 WC semi-final against England

Prior to Thursday's important T20World Cup 2022 semi-final match between India and England at the Adelaide Ovalin Adelaide, Australia, India star batter Virat Kohli received a frig

thumb

India clinch thrilling victory, South Africa win big in warm-up games

India and South Africa picked upthe win against Australia and New Zealand, respectively in their first warm-upmatch of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.India vs AustraliaIndia clin

thumb

Harshal talks about his bowling variations ahead of T20 World Cup

India pacer Harshal Patel hastalked about his bowling and different variations ahead of the upcoming ICC T20World Cup in Australia. India are currently strugglingwith forming their

thumb

Rohit backs Harshal, Bhuvneshwar recent bowling struggles

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has backed his pacemakers to regain their bowling form despite some expensive spells of late.Finishing 0 for 49 (in 4 overs), 0 for 32 and 1 for 18 (in

thumb

Harshal thanks Dravid, Rohit for their support throughout his injury

India's fast bowler Harshal Patel didn't feature in the recently-concluded Asia Cup tournament due to injury. The right-arm fast bowler has been rested for the tournament. He recov

thumb

India will be able to defend totals with inclusion of Bumrah and Harshal: Gavaskar

Team India picked up lessons on the go during the Asia Cup 2022 tournament in the United Arab Emirates. It was one of the biggest lessons that the Indian players could learn before

thumb

T20 World Cup: Bumrah, Harshal returns to the India Squad

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who missed India's failed Asian Cup campaign due to injury concerns, will return to their national squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup. The re

thumb

Kohli, Rahul return to India's Asia Cup squad, Iyer named in reserves

India have announced the 15-mansquad on Monday (August 8) for the upcoming Asia Cup which is scheduled tostart on August 27 this month in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and conclude on

thumb

Big blow for India as Bumrah ruled out of Asia Cup

Indian national team have been hitwith a big blow as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of the upcoming AsiaCup due to a back injury. This year’s Asia Cup will be held on Augus

thumb

WI vs IND: Harshal Patel unavailable for team selection till third T20I

India's talented prospect Harshal Patel is not available for the team selection till the third T20I against West Indies cricket team. The fast bowler hasn't played for Team India s

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.