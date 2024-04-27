Harmanpreet kaur News
We're hoping for good quality cricket: Harmanpreet
Indian women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur spoke before the upcoming T20I series between Bangladesh and India.Harmanpreet said, "We're hoping for good quality cricket. Wherever we go,
Nigar Sultana and Harmanpreet Kaur attend in Trophy unveiling programme in Sylhet
India Women have toured Bangladesh for a 5 match T20I series leading into the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be hosted by Bangladesh in the September - October. Harmannpreet Kau
Indian women's team arrive in Bangladesh
In advance of their five-match T20International series against Bangladesh, which begins on April 28, the Indianwomen's cricket team landed in Sylhet yesterday.The visitors, headed
Harmanpreet Kaur highlights importance of WBBL in development of global women cricket
During her media interaction,Indian cricket sensation Harmanpreet Kaur spoke enthusiastically about theimpact of the WBBL on the development of women's cricket globally. "WBBLis pr
I don't regret anything: Harmanpreet Kaur opens up about Dhaka umpiring incident
Despite receiving a two-matchsuspension for her behaviour during a heated third ODI match against Bangladeshin Dhaka a month ago, the captain of India's women's cricket team, Harma
How can a legend of Harmanpreet Kaur stature do this to us: Nigar Sultana
Bangladesh women's team captainNigar Sultana and the rest of the team's cricketers were surprised by the behaviourof Harmanpreet Kaur. Harmanpreet's case has also beencriticized by
BCCI announces next step against Harmanpreet Kaur for her behaviour in Bangladesh tour
The BCCI has made an officialstatement about the future of Indian women's cricket team skipper HarmanpreetKaur after she served a two-match suspension.So not only ban, fine and dem
Harmanpreet suspended for 2 matches
The Indian Women's team captain has been banned due to breach of code of conduct. The incidents happened during the series deciding ODI between Bangladesh and India, which eventual
Jemimah Rodrigues' all-rounder brilliance annihilates Bangladesh women to square the series
India Women registered a dominating victory over Bangladesh Women as they've 120 run victory and squared the series by 1-1 on Wednesday (19th July) at Shere Bangla National Cricket
Bangladesh women avoid whitewash as they win the final T20I by 4 wickets
Bangladesh women have beaten the India women by 6 wickets with 11 balls to spare to avoid the clean sweep on Thursday (13th JuIy) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.In
Harmanpreet Kaur's majestic 54 takes India home to go 1-0 up in the series
India women registered a convincing 7 wicket victory over Bangladesh women to go 1-0 ahead in the T20I series on Sunday (9th July) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.B
BCCI thinking of arranging next WPL in home and away format in Diwali window
Jay Shah, the secretary of theBCCI, stated on Friday that the next edition of the Women's Premier League(WPL) could be contested in home-and-away format with a larger window, mostl