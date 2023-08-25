Hamilton Masakadza News
Irfan Pathan's brilliant last-over helps California Knights clinch a thriller
Atlanta Riders needed 9 runs offthe last over against California Knights, however, former India fast bowlerIrfan Pathan conceded just 3 runs and helped the Knights win the US Maste
England cricketer Gary Ballance all set to represent Zimbabwe in international cricket
Gary Ballance, 33, has signed atwo-year contract with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) that would allow him to play bothinternational and provincial cricket in his own country after amicably
Dewald Brevis smashes 57-ball 162, sets multiple records
Dewald Brevis is often called'Baby AB' as he can play all the spectacular shots around the field like AB de Villiers. This youngcricketer has been justifying his name too. He has s
I know, I will be the best president in the history of BCB: Shakib
Cricketers usually like to stay with cricket even at the end of their playing career. Some like to be engaged with cricket board, some are coaches, some are commentators or analyst
Zimbabwe cancel whole 2019-20 cricket season
Zimbabwe have canceled their domestic cricket season due to coronavirus. This consequence of Zimbabwe cricket may alarm other board players-officials.The whole world is at a stands
Zimbabwe appoint Masakadza as Director of Cricket
Former Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza has been appointed as the Director of Cricket. He will begin his new role on November 1.After giving 18 years of service to Zimbabwe cric
From 22 yards to streets of Dhaka, Masakadza's intact love for Bangladesh
Zimbabwe legend Hamilton Masakadza decided to call it a day after playing 18 years of international cricket. The tri-nation series involving the hosts Bangladesh and Afghanistan w
It was a blessing to be able to spend time with Mashrafe: Masakadza
Hamilton Masakadza had words full of praise for the Bangladeshi ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza on his farewell speech.Hamilton Masakadza has finally call it a day in International cr
Bangladesh hold a special place in my heart: Masakadza
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) gave Hamilton Masakadza a farewell gift which includes a picture and an award for his amazing contribution to cricket.Legends never fail to leave the
Obviously a lot of things happened behind the scenes: Masakadza
Bangladesh and Zimbabwe set to lock horns in the opening game of the T20I tri-nation series on Friday.About a month ago, it was uncertain of Zimbabwe playing cricket anytime soon,
Masakadza grateful to BCB for helping in tough period
Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza thanked the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for giving Zimbabwe the opportunity to play cricket again.Zimbabwe is currently suspended by the Inte
Masakadza to retire after T20I tri-nation series
Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masadkza has announced his retirement from international cricket. The upcoming T20I tri-nation series in Bangladesh will be his last.Zimbabwe captain and