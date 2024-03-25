GT vs MI News
WATCH: Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya engage in an intense chat after MI's defeat to GT
Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and the current MI skipper Hardik Pandya hogged the limelight after the duo were seen having an intense chat in the wake of the team's de
"It's all about holding your nerves" - Shubman Gill elated after registering first win as GT captain
There was relentless pressure straightaway on Shubman Gill's shoulders who had his task cut out when he was appointed the new captain of Gujarat Titans. The development came after
"I think we lost little bit of momentum" - Hardik Pandya reacts after GT pull off a heist against MI
The fifth game of IPL 2024 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) witnessed twists and turns especially in the climax. At one stage, Mumbai Indians had the game in the
GT bowlers hold nerve to reward Gill a maiden win to kick off his captaincy career
Gujrat Titans have beaten Mumbai Indians by 6 runs on Sunday (24th March) at Ahmedabad. Contributions from Sai Sudarshan and Shubman Gill with the ball and disciplined bowling from
Glorious Gill demolishes MI in unwritten semifinal to reach final for two consecutive years
Shubman Gill's stunning hundred gave GT a massive total on the board before Mohit Sharma's five wicket haul wrapped MI for 171 to give GT a massive win in the qualifier 2 of 62 run
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Qualifier 2 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians, Qualifying 2 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians at Na
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match 35, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Match 35 of Indian T20 League, 2023 will be played between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians (GT vs. MI). The match will be played on April 25, 2023 at 7:30pm IST at Narendra Modi