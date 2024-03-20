Glenn McGrath News
"Someone like Bumrah needs an off-season" - Glenn McGrath warns Jasprit Bumrah
Australian legendary fast bowler Glenn McGrath has warned Indian pace ace Jasprit Bumrah of his injury risk. Bumrah missed last season’s IPL due to injury. But he's now fit to give
I won't be making the next World Cup: Starc
Mitchell Starc, Australia'ssecond-most successful bowler in the ODI World Cup, has confirmed that theongoing World Cup will be the last World Cup of his career. He may play cricket
Mitchell Starc becomes quickest bowler to take 50 wickets in ODI World Cup
Australia’s star pacer MitchellStarc becomes the fifth bowler in the history of the ICC World Cup to take 50wickets. He was the second Australian and the fifth bowler overall toacc
Glenn McGrath names his top four teams for World Cup 2023
Former Australian pacemaker Glenn McGrath reckons Pakistan will also qualify for the semi-finals of this year's World Cup, to be held in India in October and November.Former Austra
Australia relies too much on Smith, Labuschagne, says Glenn McGrath
Former Australian grandmaster Glenn McGrath reckons over-reliance on Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne contributed to their struggles in the ongoing Frontier Gavaskar Test series
McGrath backs Warner for Australia captaincy, says he's paid a heavier price
David Warner was involved in the ball-tamperingscandal in the Cape Town Test in 2018. He was the vice-captain of the team atthat time. They were handed a one-year ban. After the ba
I'm curious to see how Virat Kohli will come back after the break, says Glenn McGrath
Glenn McGrath is excited to see Virat Kohli return to the international stage after a much-needed break, as he believes it will bring "a world of good" to the Indian essential. Koh
The Glenn McGrath Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Glenn McGrath was born Glenn Donald McGrath on February 9, 1970 in Dubbo, New South Wales, Australia. He is a former Australian international cricketer and commentator for Channel
