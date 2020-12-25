
Gazi Group Chattogram News
thumb

'Have faith' - A lesson from the Fizz to Shoriful

Shoriful Islam has been catching the eyes of everyone with his performance in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup where he played alongside Mustafizur Rahman for runners-up Gazi Group Chattogr

thumb

Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020: Our best XI

Six men from the two finalists - Gemcon Khulna and Gazi Group Chattogram have made up our team of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020.Winning skipper Mahmudullah Riyad is the captain of o

thumb

Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020: Awards list

The inaugural edition of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 has concluded with Gemcon Khulna defeating Gazi Group Chattogram in a close final on Friday.Each member of the winning side Khulna

thumb

Riyad takes Khulna to Bangabandhu T20 Cup title

Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad's blistering knock has given Gemcon Khulna the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 title with a 5-run win over Gazi Group Chattogram in the final at Mirpur.Mahmudull

thumb

Chattogram send Khulna to bat in final

The final of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 is underway at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Gazi Group Chattogram have opted to bowl first against Gemcon Khulna in the ulti

thumb

Mushfiqur thanks BCB

Mushfiqur Rahim's ending in the tournament was not good. He lost his temper towards his teammate Nasum Ahmed and was fined as well as criticized. After playing clueless cricket in

thumb

We deserve the final: Mithun

Gazi Group Chattogram have advanced to the final of Bangabandhu T20 Cup with an easy win over Beximco Dhaka. Although Chattogram were not considered as favorites, Mohammad Mithun's

thumb

Mustafizur reveals 'main reason' behind bowler's success

Bangladesh bowlers are in a great rhythm after the break of coronavirus. The bowlers have been performing extremely well in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup after the BCB President'

thumb

BCB announces huge rewards for Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been very careful from the very beginning of coronavirus pandemic. The game was stopped for a long time. But as the international cricket started

thumb

Chattogram join Khulna in finals

Gazi Group Chattogram have booked a place in Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 Final after beating Beximco Dhaka comfortably by 7 wickets in Qualifier 2 at SBNCS, Mirpur.Dhaka had made a 's

thumb

Return is not easy, format is also not ideal: Mashrafe

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was away from cricket for more than 8 months. When he’s about to return, the old friend of Mashrafe, injury hit him again. But as alw

thumb

Jahurul, Mashrafe storm Khulna into finals

Gemcon Khulna have thumped Gazi Group Chattogram by 47 runs in Qualifier 1 at Mirpur to book a place in the Final of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020.Chattogram failed to cope up with the

