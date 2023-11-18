
Former Player News
thumb

Sohail Tanvir appoints as head of Junior Selection Committee

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former Pakistan pace bowler Sohail Tanvir as the head of the junior selection committee, it was announced on Friday.On Friday, Novemb

thumb

Former WI player Marlon Samuels found guilty of breaching anti-corruption code

Marlon Samuels, a former West Indies cricketer, has been convicted of four breaches of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) anti-corruption code after an independent anti-corruption tr

thumb

Former Australia Test captain Brian Booth pass away at age of 89

Cricket Australia announced on Saturday that former test player and field hockey Olympian Brian Booth had died. He was 89.Booth was a graceful middle-order batsman and made 29 Test

thumb

Ian Bishop reveals his favorite Pakistani cricketer

Former West Indian fast bowler Ian Bishop has rated all-format captain Babar Azam highly as he has named him his favorite Pakistani cricketer.Former West Indian fast bowler and ren

thumb

Misbah cracking answer to Akram, million dollar question on Pakistani Batsman

Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq gave a snappy answer to veteran Wasim Akram, who asked Misbah why current Pakistani batters can't play unorthodox photos like reverse scoop or

thumb

Former cricketer reveals biggest weakness in Pakistan cricket team

Denmark's Kaneria believe Pakistan has a glaring weakness in the middle tier of their batting unit, which could be a cause for concern at the upcoming 2022 Asian Cup and 2022 T20 W

thumb

Ex Indian coach Shastri agrees with Shahid Afridi wants the modifications in ODI format

The 50 overs format has garnered a slew of critics lately. A list of active and retired gamers have expressed their unanimous opinion about the dying nature of ODIs.India's cricket

