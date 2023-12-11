Fixtures News
Revised schedule announce for U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday unveiled a revised schedule for the 15th edition of the U-19 Men's World Cup in 2024.The revised schedule for the 15th edition of
BBL 2023-24: Schedule, Squad, Fixtures All you need to know
The cricket world is abuzz with excitement as the 13th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) begins on December 7, offering fans a condensed yet thrilling display of T20 cricket.The
Pakistan National T20 Cup 2023-24 Squads, schedule , Fixtures all you need to know
The National T20 Cup 2023 is scheduled to begin on November 24 and last until December 10. 18 teams will take part in the tournament, which will be held at four venues in Karachi.T
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
ACC Announces Schedule for U-19 Asia Cup
The ACC has announced the schedules for the upcoming 2023 ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup, to be hosted in the United Arab Emirates from December 8-17.The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has a
ICC announce schedule for U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024
The dates for the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 have been announced. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from January 13th to February 4th.The ICC U19 Men
India vs Ireland, T20I series 2023 schedule, Squads, venues, All you need to know
Team India will face Ireland in a three-game T20I series starting this week. The India squad of youngsters is led by Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback from injury.Team India
More changes in the ICC World Cup schedules are expected
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and Kolkata Police have requested a change in the schedules of Pakistan vs England game at the 2023 ODI World Cup.The Secretary of the Board
LPL 2023 Squads, Fixtures, Schedules all you need to know
The Lanka Premier League 2023 is expected to return for its fourth edition from July 30th to August 20th. Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to watching five teams compete in thr
Schedule announce for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
The 2023 Men's ODI World Championship begins on October 5 in Ahmedabad. The games will be played at ten venues and will culminate in the final – also in Ahmedabad – on November 19t
ICC set to reveal ODI World Cup 2023 schedule on June 27
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to announce the 2023 ODI World Cup schedule on 27 June, marking 100 days remaining for the tournament. The event is expected to
Lanka Premier League 2023 schedule and fixtures announced
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has released the schedule for the 4th edition of the Lanka Premier League which will be played from 30th July to 20th August.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announc