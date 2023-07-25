Fargana Hoque News
Fargana Hoque, Nahida Akter create history in latest ICC ODI Rankings
Fargana Hoque and Nahida Akter ofthe Bangladesh women's team have received the award for excellent performancein the recently-concluded ODI series against India. On Saturday, Farga
BCB announces to reward Tk 35 lakhs to Bangladesh women cricketers
Bangladesh women's team's successagainst India's women's team is a joy in the cricket arena. Bangladesh CricketBoard (BCB) has announced to award women cricketers this time. All in
Dramatic tie in the third ODI after Bangladesh's late strikes
Dramatic tie at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka. India needed 1 from last 3 balls and had 1 wicket in hands Meghna Singh was caught behind and the match had been t
Nigar Sultana unhappy with batters despite historic win
Bangladesh women’s team have gotthe opportunity to play ODI series against India women team for the first time.And Bangladesh won by 41 runs by surprising everyone in the first mat
Dilara Akter ruled out of T20 World Cup, Fargana Hoque named as replacement
Dilara Akter will miss the ICCWomen's T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa. She has been ruled out of theWorld Cup due to a right ankle injury. Fargana Hoque Pinky has been nam
Shafali shines as India take easy 59-run win against Bangladesh
Bangladesh lost to India by ahuge margin of 59 runs in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup on Saturday (October 8)in Sylhet.India won the toss and decided tobat. The two Indian openers Sm
Fariha Trisna's hat-trick gives Bangladesh 88-run victory against Malaysia
Bangladesh women's team defeatedthe Malaysia women's team by a huge margin of 88 runs in the ongoing Women'sAsia Cup. With this victory, the Tigers won their second match in thetou
Defending champions Bangladesh get off to a flying start in Women's T20 Asia Cup
A few days ago, Thailand women’s teamgave Bangladesh women’s team a tough test in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.However, this time they did not have to toil much in the W
Bangladesh become unbeaten champion in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier
Bangladesh women’s team have beatenIreland women’s team by 7 runs in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World CupQualifier on Sunday (September 22) in Abu Dhabi and become the unbeat
Fahima stars to create history for Bangladesh
Like the men's team did in 1999, Bangladesh Women, in their debut ODI World Cup, have earned their maiden win against Pakistan. A stunning collapse in Hamilton hands Tigresses a ni
NZ make light work of Bangladesh's total in curtailed match
Hosts New Zealand have bagged their first win of the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup beating Bangladesh with ease in rain-affected match at University Oval, Dunedin.Having lost
Tigresses end disappointing World Cup campaign
Bangladesh have also lost their last match against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup group stage. As Bangladesh fight against India and New Zealand, it is thought