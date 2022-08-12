
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







English cricket News
thumb

"Just trying to beat it up" - The Hundred Centurion Will Smeed

England youngster Will Smeed is the first player to score a century at The Hundred and Eoin Morgan believes his achievement is "a big spanner in the sand" as the youngster has neve

thumb

Mo Bobat appointed ECB's new Performance Director for Men's Cricket

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have appointed Mo Bobat as their Performance Director for Men’s Cricket. The announcement came on Wednesday, October 9.Bobat, who is as of

thumb

English club bowler exhibits how to deprive a batsman from a ton!

‘It isn’t just like cricket!’ This is how the incident has been termed when an English club cricket bowler applied all his witchcraft to deny the opposition batsman of 2 runs which

thumb

Cricketer faces 15 facial bones, skull, nose fractures hit by a ball

A Yorkshire club cricketer Alex Tait has faced a life threatening horrible injury in the field during a training session fracturing all fifteen facial bones including the skull; he

