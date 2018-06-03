England vs Pakistan 2018 News
England thrash Pakistan to level series
England have hammered Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs on day four of Leeds Test to level two-match series 1-1. Pakistan had won the first Test at Lord's.[caption id="attachment_
England take lead on rain-affected day
England have taken the lead in the first innings of the second Test against Pakistan at Headingley, Leeds. They are leading over 100 runs at the moment after day two.[caption id="a
Bowlers have their day at Leeds
England have put Pakistan on the backfoot on the first day of the second Test at Headingley, Leeds. The hosts trail by just 68 runs.[caption id="attachment_99284" align="aligncente
Another England collapse hands Pakistan win
Pakistan have dominated England in the first Test at Lord's Cricket Ground as they seal an easy 9-wicket victory on day four. The tourists are 1-0 ahead in the two-match series.[ca
Buttler, Bess salvage top-order failure
Jos Buttler and Dom Bess have revived England after their top-order failed in the second innings of the first Test against Pakistan at Lord's Cricket Ground. England currently have
ICC forbids wearing smartwatches
International Cricket Council (ICC)'s anti-corruption team has told Pakistani players to stop wearing smartwatches on the field, seamer Hassan Ali confirmed about it after first da
Pakistani bowlers shine at Lord's
Pakistan have dominated England on day one of the first of the two Tests at Lord's Cricket Ground as England were bowled out under 200 in their first innings. The visitors are trai
Captain Root ready for more responsibility
England's Test skipper Joe Root has said that he is ready to take on more responsibility at No.3 position in the coming two-match Test series against Pakistan.England announced the
Buttler, Bess included for Lord's Test
Jos Buttler has been recalled into England's Test for the first Test against Pakistan which starts on May 24 at Lord's Cricket Ground. Spinner Dom Bess has earned maiden call-up in
PCB announces squad for Ireland and England tours
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced their 16 men Test squad for the forthcoming tour of Ireland and England. The top ranked Pakistani leg spinner Yasir Shah has been dis