England vs Pakistan 2018 News
thumb

England thrash Pakistan to level series

England have hammered Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs on day four of Leeds Test to level two-match series 1-1. Pakistan had won the first Test at Lord's.[caption id="attachment_

thumb

England take lead on rain-affected day

England have taken the lead in the first innings of the second Test against Pakistan at Headingley, Leeds. They are leading over 100 runs at the moment after day two.[caption id="a

thumb

Bowlers have their day at Leeds

England have put Pakistan on the backfoot on the first day of the second Test at Headingley, Leeds. The hosts trail by just 68 runs.[caption id="attachment_99284" align="aligncente

thumb

Another England collapse hands Pakistan win

Pakistan have dominated England in the first Test at Lord's Cricket Ground as they seal an easy 9-wicket victory on day four. The tourists are 1-0 ahead in the two-match series.[ca

thumb

Buttler, Bess salvage top-order failure

Jos Buttler and Dom Bess have revived England after their top-order failed in the second innings of the first Test against Pakistan at Lord's Cricket Ground. England currently have

thumb

ICC forbids wearing smartwatches

International Cricket Council (ICC)'s anti-corruption team has told Pakistani players to stop wearing smartwatches on the field, seamer Hassan Ali confirmed about it after first da

thumb

Pakistani bowlers shine at Lord's

Pakistan have dominated England on day one of the first of the two Tests at Lord's Cricket Ground as England were bowled out under 200 in their first innings. The visitors are trai

thumb

Captain Root ready for more responsibility

England's Test skipper Joe Root has said that he is ready to take on more responsibility at No.3 position in the coming two-match Test series against Pakistan.England announced the

thumb

Buttler, Bess included for Lord's Test

Jos Buttler has been recalled into England's Test for the first Test against Pakistan which starts on May 24 at Lord's Cricket Ground. Spinner Dom Bess has earned maiden call-up in

thumb

PCB announces squad for Ireland and England tours

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced their 16 men Test squad for the forthcoming tour of Ireland and England. The top ranked Pakistani leg spinner Yasir Shah has been dis

