Five major controversies around Rohit Sharma in recent times
Five Indian players namely Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, and Prithvi Shaw are in trouble after being suspected of a potential bio-bubble breach. The inci
ICC World Cup 2019: Lakshmipathy Balaji names another contender for India’s number 4
Even though the Indian team is currently the strongest team in the world, they still have the voids in the team.They have the best batting line-up but they are still finding their
Dravid opens up about India's Test series loss in England
Rahul Dravid, former Indian captain and the present coach of India A and India U19 teams has stated that the loss in the England's Test series is a missed opportunity and feels Ind
India, Kohli remain on top of Test ranking
India remain in the top position in the latest International Cricket Council Test team ranking released on Tuesday.Virat Kohli led Indian team maintained the top position in the IC
Three positives for India from England Test series
India have finished their long tour of England with only one series win the three series they played in England over last two and a half months. ODI series has proved that there ar
English Lions Hunted Indian Princes' In English Safari
Saleque SufiEngland Vs India Test Series 5th Test Played at Oval , LondonEngland 332 ( Jos Buttler 89, Alister Cook 71, Moeen Ali 50 , R Jadeja 4/29 ) and 423/8 declared ( Alister
Anderson becomes the highest wicket taking fast bowler in Test history
With 564 wickets, James Anderson became the highest wicket taking seamer in the history of Test cricket.In the fifth and final day at the Oval, English pacer James Anderson has sur
Rahul breaks unique fielding record
Lokesh Rahul surpassed Rahul Dravid to acquire most number of catches in a Test series.KL Rahul, the right-handed batsmen has depicted his name in the record books of cricket for h
Cook offered the selector to leave him out of the final Test!
Alastair Cook announced his retirement from international cricket playing the fifth and final Test match against India.Reports revealed that the 33 year old left hander told nation
Cook's last ton puts India in more trouble
Alastair Cook's last International ton put India in more trouble and English bowlers' opening spell added more flavour in to that trouble on day 4.The fifth and final Test between
Cook achieves rare feat
England's man of the moment, Alastair Cook has became the fifth overall batsman to score a ton in both debut and farewell Test matches.[caption id="attachment_103552" align="alignn
Cook's farewell innings downed India at day three
Host England, at stumps of day three at the Oval, are in command with a 154 run lead over India.The formidable Alastair Cook, led from the front in the final innings of his Test ca