England vs Australia News
The way England play, it gets us in the field for a little less in terms of workload: Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood has become adevastating star fast bowler with the combination of line-length consistency,swing and seam movement. Injuries have plagued him in recent times. However,

James Anderson returns to England XI for fourth Ashes Test

For the fourth and final men'sAshes Test, which begins on Wednesday at his home stadium of Emirates OldTrafford, James Anderson has been recalled to the England lineup.Anderson wil

Ben Stokes believes England can still win Ashes

England regained momentum bywinning the third match in the Ashes. After the match, there is no doubt thatthe English can win the Ashes, said Stokes.Australia won the first two Test

25% fine for this is a bit of 'overspin', Hogg criticizes ICC for Moeen's punishment

Former Australian spinner BradHogg believes Moeen Ali's fine for using drying agent is a bit of 'overspin'.According to him, Moeen could have used it secretly if he wanted.The inci

James Anderson completes 1100 wickets in first-class cricket

On Sunday, at Edgbaston inBirmingham, during the first Ashes Test, veteran English seamer James Andersonpicked up his 1100th first-class wicket, adding another milestone to his car

Moeen Ali penalised for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

The first match of the Ashesseries is underway. England all-rounder Moeen Ali returned to Test cricketafter almost two years with this match. But after using "a drying agent onhis

Ben Stokes fully ready to play as all-rounder in first Ashes Test

Ben Stokes, despite having spentall three of England's training days with his knee fully strapped, hasproclaimed himself fit to bowl in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.Stokes has

England's 'flat' wicket request for Ashes surprises Josh Hazlewood

Australian fast bowler JoshHazlewood thinks England's plan to set up a batting track is risky. England'saggressive batting style fits very well with the 'Bazball' strategy if playe

England bowling coach provides latest update on Ben Stokes' injury

Australian cricket players are in the driving seat against England in the first Test match at The Gabba in Brisbane. The hosts skittled out the visitors for 147 in the first inning

Buttler heroics takes England to win the series

England has picked consecutive second win in their Second T20 against the visiting Australia and won the series with 2-0 with one match remaining of the there match T20 series. The

Australia not to take a knee in support of 'BLM'

Australian skipper Aaron Finch has stated that he and his team will not take the knee in a gesture of solidarity to support the Black Lives Matter movement before the start of the

Jofra Archer reveals reasons why he likes white ball cricket more

Veteran English paceman Jofra Archer has revealed that he is more comfortable and confident about the shortest formats of the game than the aesthetic longer version. He believes th

