ECB signs contract with The Hundred until 2028
The Hundred, a 100-ball matchtournament, has gained quite a lot of popularity among cricketers and cricketlovers in a short period of time. This time, The Hundred has signed a cont
England security team visit Bangladesh ahead of bilateral series
After the end of the ongoingBangladesh Premier League (BPL), Bangladesh cricketers will get a few days toovercome the stress of the month-long cricket. Because at the end of the BP
Adil Rashid to miss India series for Hajj pilgrimage
Because of Adil Rashid's Hajjjourney, England will be without the leg-spinner in their white-ball serieswith India next month. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) permitted him t
Moeen, Malan, Leach, Robinson in ECB's revised men's central contract
The England and Wales CricketBoard (ECB) has moved away from the rules of separate central contracts for redand white balls. Dawid Malan, Jack Leach and Ollie Robinson have been in
"We all make mistakes" - Chopra on Robinson's suspension from all international cricket
Ollie Robinson's suspension from all forms of international cricket created a massive debate on social media. He was suspended for his racist and sexist tweets which he posted in 2
ECB starts probe after Buttler and Morgan's tweets teasing Indians reappear
In the wake of Ollie Robinson's suspension from all international cricket due to his racism and sexist tweets which he posted almost a decade ago, two more England players are in b
ECB declares £16.1m loss due to Covid-19 pandemic
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has declared a loss of £16.1m in the past financial year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.The loss has been moved to their reserves, which
New cricket terminology sparks widespread criticism
Cricket is changing. The game of cricket may have new terminology in England where it was played more than 150 years ago.Wickets could be called 'outs' in Hundred bids to attract a
CSA, ECB postpone 2nd ODI
The COVID saga has put remaining of South Africa vs England series in jeopardy. The representative boards have decided to postpone the second ODI.The first ODI in Paarl was abandon
England tour of Netherlands postponed
What could be England's first-ever series with Netherlands has been postponed by a year.Netherlands were supposed to host England for a three-match ODI series in May 2021 as part o
Spectators expected in India's England tour
The fans are set to return in England as the hosts take on India in the summer in 2021. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has revealed a provisional fixture on Wednesday (Novem
ECB to face 182m pound financial loss
West Indies and Pakistan have been blown away to England by the grand organization. The series talks with Australia are also almost final.However, the England and Wales Cricket Boa