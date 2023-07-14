
Emerging Asia Cup News
thumb

Pakistan Shaheens beat Nepal in Emerging Asia Cup

Pakistan Shaheens got off to a winning start in the 2023 ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup campaign with a stunning four-wicket win over Nepal on Friday.Shahnawaz Dahani's five-wicket su

thumb

Schedule announced for ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023

The ACCEmerging Teams Asia Cup will be held in July. This season will be held in SriLanka. The schedule of the event has been published. Bangladesh have a game onthe first day.Eigh

thumb

Soumya, Zakir, Joy, Naim named in Saif-led Bangladesh Emerging Asia Cup squad

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the squad for the ACC Emerging Asia Cup to be held in SriLanka organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Saif Hassan will lead t

thumb

Sri Lanka, Afghanistan in Bangladesh's group in Men's Emerging Asia Cup

Bangladesh women’s team went toHong Kong last night to participate in the Women's Emerging Asia Cup. TheBangladesh High Performance (HP) unit will travel to Sri Lanka next month to

thumb

Bashar eyes Emerging Asia Cup title in the upcoming days

At various times, various thingsare heard in the country's cricket arena about the cricket pipeline ofBangladesh. In reality, the cricketers of Bangladesh High Performance andTiger

thumb

Bangladesh qualify for the Emerging Asia Cup final after Afghanistan victory

Bangladesh U23 pulled off a comfortable victory against Afghanistan U23 to secure their spot in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2019 final.An all-rounder performance from experi

thumb

Bangladesh eliminated from Emerging Asia Cup

Bangladesh U-23 team have been eliminated from the International Max Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2017, as they lost to their Sri Lankan counterpart by 8 wicket in one of the semifinals

