
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
Durdanto Dhaka News
thumb

Shoriful shines in Dhaka's disappointing BPL 2024 season

If you predict the performance ofthe tournament by looking at the results of the first match, then you will bein trouble in the case of Durdanto Dhaka. Dhaka got off to a great sta

thumb

Durdanto Dhaka register most consecutive losses in BPL history

This year's BPL is not going wellfor Durdanto Dhaka. In the first match, they gave a glimpse of surprise bydefeating the current champions Comilla Victorians, but then Dhaka lost 8

thumb

Taskin satisfied with his performance in BPL 2024

In this year's Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL), Taskin Ahmed's team Durdanto Dhaka have been a big failure. Afterstarting the tournament by winning the first match, they are the fir

thumb

BPL 2024: Durdanto Dhaka include Mohammad Irfan in the squad

Pakistan's 41-year-old left-armpace bowler Mohammad Irfan has been recruited by Durdanto Dhaka for theremainder of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Irfan will be in the squadfo

thumb

Shanto is our icon player: Mithun

Najmul Hossain Shanto, theregular face of the national team, has not been in good form in this year's BPL.Shanto, who played great for Sylhet Strikers in the previous season, seeme

thumb

Taskin talks about his first experience as captain

The match against Sylhet Strikerssaw a change in the leadership of the Durdanto Dhaka. Dhaka named Taskin Ahmedas captain leaving Mosaddek Hossain out of the XI. Taskin spoke about

thumb

Shakib back in form as Rangpur Riders win against Durdanto Dhaka

The ground under the feet of thestar-studded team Rangpur Riders is slowly getting stronger. In the first matchof the day of the Bangladesh Premier League, Rangpur beat Durdanto Dh

thumb

These mistakes threaten his career: Sujon criticizes Naim

Durdanto Dhaka have not been ingood form in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). They won only onematch till now. Coach Khaled Mahmud Sujonsees the failure of the batters b

thumb

Taskin enjoying bowling with Shoriful

Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islamare two regular pacers of Bangladesh cricket. The recent performances of bothhave been brilliant. These two pacers are regularly spreading light forB

thumb

Durdanto Dhaka wear special armband for language movement month

Language Month February hasstarted. For Bangladeshis, the month of February is quite significant forBengali speakers. On February 21, 1952, Bengali youths gave their blood for thel

thumb

Dhaka searching for a win to regain momentum

Durdanto Dhaka have mixedexperience in this year's BPL. Dhaka defeated the current champions ComillaVictorians in the first match but lost consecutively in the next 3 matches. They

thumb

Khulna Tigers beat Durdanto Dhaka by 10 wickets

Khulna Tigers are running at afast pace in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This is their fourthconsecutive win. In the second match of the day, Khulna got a great vict

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.