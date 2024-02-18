Durdanto Dhaka News
Shoriful shines in Dhaka's disappointing BPL 2024 season
If you predict the performance ofthe tournament by looking at the results of the first match, then you will bein trouble in the case of Durdanto Dhaka. Dhaka got off to a great sta
Durdanto Dhaka register most consecutive losses in BPL history
This year's BPL is not going wellfor Durdanto Dhaka. In the first match, they gave a glimpse of surprise bydefeating the current champions Comilla Victorians, but then Dhaka lost 8
Taskin satisfied with his performance in BPL 2024
In this year's Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL), Taskin Ahmed's team Durdanto Dhaka have been a big failure. Afterstarting the tournament by winning the first match, they are the fir
BPL 2024: Durdanto Dhaka include Mohammad Irfan in the squad
Pakistan's 41-year-old left-armpace bowler Mohammad Irfan has been recruited by Durdanto Dhaka for theremainder of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Irfan will be in the squadfo
Shanto is our icon player: Mithun
Najmul Hossain Shanto, theregular face of the national team, has not been in good form in this year's BPL.Shanto, who played great for Sylhet Strikers in the previous season, seeme
Taskin talks about his first experience as captain
The match against Sylhet Strikerssaw a change in the leadership of the Durdanto Dhaka. Dhaka named Taskin Ahmedas captain leaving Mosaddek Hossain out of the XI. Taskin spoke about
Shakib back in form as Rangpur Riders win against Durdanto Dhaka
The ground under the feet of thestar-studded team Rangpur Riders is slowly getting stronger. In the first matchof the day of the Bangladesh Premier League, Rangpur beat Durdanto Dh
These mistakes threaten his career: Sujon criticizes Naim
Durdanto Dhaka have not been ingood form in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). They won only onematch till now. Coach Khaled Mahmud Sujonsees the failure of the batters b
Taskin enjoying bowling with Shoriful
Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islamare two regular pacers of Bangladesh cricket. The recent performances of bothhave been brilliant. These two pacers are regularly spreading light forB
Durdanto Dhaka wear special armband for language movement month
Language Month February hasstarted. For Bangladeshis, the month of February is quite significant forBengali speakers. On February 21, 1952, Bengali youths gave their blood for thel
Dhaka searching for a win to regain momentum
Durdanto Dhaka have mixedexperience in this year's BPL. Dhaka defeated the current champions ComillaVictorians in the first match but lost consecutively in the next 3 matches. They
Khulna Tigers beat Durdanto Dhaka by 10 wickets
Khulna Tigers are running at afast pace in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This is their fourthconsecutive win. In the second match of the day, Khulna got a great vict