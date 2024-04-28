Dhruv Jurel News
We believed in Jurel: Samson
Rajasthan Royals captain and the player of the match Sanju Samson spoke after a comfortable victory against Lucknow Super Giants.Samson said, "There was purchase with the new ball
Samson - Jurel depict 121* run stand to thrash Lucknow Super Giants
Rajasthan Royals have beaten Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets on Saturday (27th April) at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Captain Sanju Samson's impressive 71 off only 33 deliveri
Indian youngsters jump big in latest ICC Men's test batting ranking
The Indian young brigade stride big after their Ranchi triumph and the new update of ICC Men's test ranking. Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal have jumped long after t
Gill- Jurel's ominous stand takes India home as they win the series with one match to spare
India thrashed England by 5 wickets and won the series with 1 game to spare on Monday (26th February). Shubman Gill's responsible 52* and Dhruv Jurel's brilliant 39* aided India ch
Ashwin, Kuldeep spin a web to propel India to the drivers test of Ranchi test
India on top after day 3 in Ranchi test. Dhruv Jurel's majestic 90 off just 147 deliveries and a fifer from India’s ironman Ravichandran Ashwin aided them to topple England. Earlie
Ben Duckett's majestic hundred shows the power of Bazball in Rajkot test after day 2
The Rajkot test hangs in balance as England fought back after India's mammoth 445. Ben Duckett's majestic 133 off only 118 helped England's resurgence in this test match. Earlier,
Sangakkara expresses joy after Dhruv Jurel's inclusion in India's Test squad
Kumar Sangakkara, a former playerfor Sri Lanka who is now the coach and Director of Cricket for Rajasthan Royal,expresses his delight at Dhruv Jurel's first call-up to the Indian t
India announce squad for first two England Tests, Dhruv Jurel gets maiden call-up
India will play a five-match Testseries at home against England. BCCI has announced the squad for the first twomatches of the series. There is a new face in the 16-member squad wit