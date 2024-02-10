
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







dhaka News
thumb

BPL 2024: Ticket price for Chattogram phase revealed

The Dhaka phase of the ongoingBPL is going to have a temporary break once again. After the Dhaka phase, BPLis moving to the port city of Chattogram. The joy and heat of cricket wil

thumb

Tickets for Dhaka phase of BPL to be available from Sunday

After the first round of games inDhaka, the BPL festival was held in Sylhet. Leaving the city of tea, the tenthseason of the Bangladesh Premier League is once again going to the ca

thumb

BPL 2022 draft: All squads at a glance

Hello and Good Morning from the BDCricTime family.The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 is all set to return in the new year.The eighth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

thumb

DPL moves to Dhaka from Chattogram, Cox's Bazar

The first three rounds of the 2020 edition of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League will now take place in Dhaka instead of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar following a changed circumsta

thumb

Schedule for Asia XI vs World XI series

Cricket fans are eagerly waiting to watch the two-match T20I series between Asia XI and World XI which is scheduled to be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The schedule for

thumb

Watson missing out on meeting expectations in BPL

If you want to enlist the biggest names playing this season of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League, Australian all-rounder Shane Watson will be one of the names to appear at the

thumb

WC trophy to visit four cities in Bangladesh

ICC Cricket World Cup 'Trophy Tour' is set to kick off on August 27. The first destination is Muscat, which will be followed by various cities of the world in next nine months.The

thumb

Stats: BPL's leading run scorer and wicket taker so far

The matches at the Sylhet International Stadium of the fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has come to an end and the tournament will resume again on 11th November at

thumb

BPL's time to be changed

In the 5th edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), two matches in a day takes place and the timings of the match are 2 pm and 7 pm. The match under the lights finishes at aroun

thumb

Tamim reveals an interesting fact about England tour

Bangladesh team are currently in England to play the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy which is scheduled to begin, on June 1 in the UK.England is place where so many Bangladeshi peopl

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.