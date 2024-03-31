David Hemp News
Hemp is still not giving up hope of winning
After the second day of the Chittagong Test, the Bangladesh team is in a bad position. Sri Lanka has set a mountain of 531 runs in the first innings. The Tigers are still 476 runs
It was a great effort from him today: Hemp on Taijul's batting
Taijul Islam is a good bowler.But sometimes he doesn't do bad when he gets a chance with the bat. That is whythe opportunity is given as a night watchman. But the rest of the batte
White and red ball are just colors: Hemp
There was a time when Test andODI teams were identical. After the advent of T20 cricket, three types of teamsare now seen in three formats. There is much talk, much research about
It is disappointing to lose someone of Mushfiqur’s experience: Hemp
Mushfiqur Rahim is unable to playin the Test series against Sri Lanka due to injury. Bangladesh is feeling thelack of this important member of the team. In response to the 280 runs
Experienced Names Join Bangladesh Coaching Setup
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has recently announced significant additions to thecoaching staff for the Bangladesh Men's cricket team. David Hemp, the former HighPerformance H
Hannan Sarkar to become HP team batting coach
Hannan Sarkar is already in charge of selectorsof age-based teams in Bangladesh. In addition to this, this former cricketer ofthe national team will perform additional duties. Hann
HP coach David Hemp conducts different session for cricketers
The one asking the question isalso the cricketer, and the one answering is also the cricketer. BangladeshHigh Performance (HP) unit cricketers had a different kind of session with
David Hemp wants overall development of Bangladesh cricket
The biggest pipeline of theBangladesh national team is the high-performance unit. Many cricketers havebeen called up from the national team by playing in high-performance andimprov