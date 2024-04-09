CSK vs KKR News
Mustafiz to get more wickets than Starc, believe fans
After missing out a match, Mustafizur Rahman was back in the eleven for CSK. The cutter master bowled fantastically against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also picked up two crucial wic
"I'm here to win games of cricket" - Daryl Mitchell makes a bold statement after CSK's win over KKR
New Zealand international Daryl Mitchell was roped in by the five-time IPL champions for INR 14 crores at the IPL 2024 auction. The 32-year-old hasn't quite found his rhythm going
Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande star with the ball to demolish KKR
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets on Monday (8th April). Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande combined a deadly bowling to restrict KKR for a measly 137 r
Watch: MS Dhoni makes a rare mistake as he drops Andre Russell's catch
Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni made the headlines after he dropped an easy catch from behind the stumps during the 22nd match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana script KKR's fine win over CSK
Kolkata Knight Riders chased down Chennai Super Kings' 144 on 14th May (Sun). KKR won the match by 6 wickets in hands and 9 balls to spare. Skipper Rana and Rinku Singh's fantastic
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 61, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Game 61 of Indian T20 League, 2023 will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (CSK vs. KKR). The match will be played on May 14, 2023 at 7:30 IST local ti
IPL 2022: Match 1: CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket News, Head to Head and Pitch & Weather Report
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 1st match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India.A match between Chennai Super Kings