Courtney Andrew Walsh News
thumb

Walsh not prefers to play Mustafizur in all three Tests against New Zealand

Bangladesh are prepared to encounter New Zealand in three match Test series starting from February 28 in Hamilton.Bangladesh cricketers flew to down under after a long, grueling mo

thumb

Walsh hopes to make a turnaround in second Test

Bangladesh, ahead of the second and last Test against West Indies, are in heavy heart consolidating the huge loss in the first match, to make a rather strong foot mark in the Carib

thumb

There would be no one like us: Walsh

West Indian pace legend Courtney Andrew Walsh verbalized there would be no other versatile pace bowling partnership coming up in cricket like the one with him and Curtly Ambrose.[c

thumb

BCB yet to solve 'head coach puzzle'

Time flies by – it is hard to believe Bangladesh national team lost six valuable months without being under the care taking of a head coach since Chandika Hathurusingha lifted off

thumb

Walsh positive about head coach notion from BCB

Four international series passaged since Sri Lankan borne Australian head coach Chandika Hathurusingha left out from the responsibility all of a sudden. Bangladesh Cricket Board of

thumb

Khaled Mahmud bats for Walsh to be the head coach

Since returning from the South Africa tour last year, team Bangladesh has been running out of a head coach nearly about six months now. In the last completed Nidahas Trophy, BCB ap

thumb

'Bangladesh will be underdogs in Nidahas Trophy' says Walsh

Just before going to Sri Lanka to participate in the Nidahas Trophy, Bangladesh interim head coach Courtney Andrew Walsh showcased the hard reality saying his team would start the

thumb

'T20 is harming Test cricket' says Walsh

Bangladesh interim head coach Courtney Andrew Walsh, after his lecture in 2018 edition of the Tiger Pataudi Memorial Lecture, talked to The Telegraph where he warned about the prob

thumb

Specialized pace camp under Walsh to be started from today

Lack of proper fast bowlers in Bangladesh team has been a long shot trouble; perhaps the growing cricketing nation became developed in every aspect of the game except the pace sect

thumb

'Australia were more consistent than us' says Walsh

[caption id="attachment_75099" align="aligncenter" width="750"] Bangladesh bowling coach Courtney Walsh during the toss.©Cricket Europe[/caption]After winning the first Test in Dha

thumb

Anderson not worrying about his '500'

Premier English pacer James Anderson is just three wickets shy of getting 500 Test wickets, said he is not worrying about the milestone as long as England win. Anderson will become

thumb

&#039;It is so special to deliver in front of Walsh&#039; - Rubel Hossain

So, it’s time for work and Courtney Andrew Walsh was right into the business after signing the two yearlong official contract with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The first day was

