Nissanka - Asalanka's record breaking 185 run stand level the series for Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets on Friday (15th March) at ZACS, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Hundred from Pathum Nissanka and a fabulous 91 from Charith Asalanka helped th
Jaker Ali Anik's heroic goes in vain as Sri Lanka cruise pass through the victory
Sri Lanka won a nail bitter in Sylhet in the first T20I on Monday (4th March) by 3 runs. The debutant bolster Jaker Ali Anik's heroic 68 went in vein as Sri Lanka cruise pass throu
Charith Asalanka's blitzkrieg 44* drives Sri Lanka over 200 run fence
Sri Lanka have posted 206 runs in the first T20I against Bangladesh. Dual fifties from Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka's blitzkrieg 44 off 21 balls have s
Kusal Perera ruled out of Bangladesh T20I series due to illness
With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 three months away, Sri Lanka have decided to recall Niroshan Dickwella, who last appeared in the format for them in 2021, to the T20I squad fo
Sri Lanka announces strong T20I squad for Bangladesh tour
Sri Lanka have announced their squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh starts from Monday 4th March. Skipper Wanindu Hasaranga will be back after two match suspension
Afghanistan lose ODI series against Sri Lanka with one match left
Afghanistan scored 128 runs forthe loss of two wickets in 26 overs. It's safe to say that a 308-run target ison the way to victory. But cricket is a game of uncertainty. 143 to 153
Sri Lanka name ODI squad for Zimbabwe series
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announcedthe 17-man squad for the home ODI series against Zimbabwe led by new captainKusal Mendis. Wanindu Hasaranga has returned to the team after recoveri
Samp Army overcome Chennai's brave fightback to win by 7 wickets
Chennai Braves gave Samp Army thejitters before bowing to a seven-wicket defeat with one ball to spare in a hardfought seventh match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadi
Abu Dhabi T10 2023: The Captain's Reveal
In anticipation of anotherexplosive season of cricket's fastest format, Abu Dhabi T10 2023 edition,announced the captains for the season at a press conference held in SheikhZayed C
A valiant hundred from Charith Asalanka aids Sri Lanka post 279 on the board
Sri Lanka have posted 279 on the board on Monday (6th November) at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi. Charith Asalanka's fighting 108 helped Sri Lanka post 279. On the other hand
Kusal Mendis and Asalanka brilliance take Sri Lanka final after beating Pakistan in a thriller of a match
Sri Lanka reached the final of Asia Cup by beating Pakistan by 2 wickets in a thriller of a match at R.Premadasa Cricket Stadium on Friday (15th September). Kusal Mendis' exception
Kuldeep's four wicket haul rips through Sri Lanka as India win by 41 runs
India have beaten Sri Lanka by 41 runs on Tuesday (12th September) at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Rohit's brilliant fifty before Kuldeep's four wicket haul helped India thump Sri