Champaka Ramanayake News
Champaka Ramanayake may get new role in Bangladesh cricket
Champaka Ramanayake has a longassociation with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). However, this relationshipof almost an era on both sides is about to end. The contract of the Lan
BCB appoints Hashan Tillakaratne as women's team head coach
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has appointed a new head coach for the women’s team after its failure in the AsiaCup at home. Former Sri Lankan cricketer Hashan Tillakaratne has been
BCB keen to reappoint Champaka as bowling coach
After the departure of Otis Gibson, the crown of pace bowling coach of Bangladesh has become vacant. The probable names who can own that position are speculating in the media alre
Retire Malinga's jersey number 99, says his mentor and childhood coach
Former Sri Lankan fast bowler ChampakaRamanayake believes that the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board should ‘retire’Lasith Malinga's jersey number 99. On Tuesday, the 38-year-oldMaling
Champaka Ramanayake's contract with BCB set to be extended
Sri Lanka's former fast bowler Champaka Ramanayake's coaching contract with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to be extended.The 56-year-old is associated with the High Per
Shining ball with saliva unsafe - Champaka Ramanayake
It will be advisable to ask the fast bowlers to stop using saliva on a cricket ball, according to former Sri Lanka fast bowler Champaka Ramanayake.The right-arm paceman, who is als
Nixon refuses Bangladesh HP coach offer, Champaka appointment looms
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been caving in the High-Performance Unit for several years to ensure a good supply line of young cricketers in the national team. [নিউজটি বাং
Saifuddin ready to be back on cricket field
Bangladesh all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin has been outside the national team due to an injury for many days. After the World Cup, Saifuddin got the chance to take the field for the
Mustafizur wants to improve his bowling
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has started his practice at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur after a disappointing series with the bowl against India. He seemed very
There won't be another Malinga, says his mentor
By Bipin DaniLasith Malinga's talent on the field of cricket was first spotted by Champaka Ramanayake. Ten years elder to him, Champaka Ramanayake once stepped down for him to enab
Helmot appointed as batting coach for Nidahas Trophy
Ahead of the upcoming Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have made notable changes in the coaching panel of the team as the assistant coach Richard Hal
Champaka comes back to look for another Mashrafe
Ramanayek Champaka was once the bowling coach of Bangladesh Cricket team. He played the role from 2008 to 2010 and it is mentionable that he has a quite good knowledge about the pa