Chamika Karunaratne News
Sri Lanka drop Dasun Shanaka for Afghanistan ODIs
Sri Lanka have announced a16-member squad for the ODI series against Afghanistan. Former captain DasunShanaka did not have a place in the team. Also missing from the squad are Nuwa
‘85-90 was good score on the track’: Chamika, Akeal, Gurbaz react on New York Strikers’ win over Delhi Bulls
It was an impeccable bowlingeffort from New York Strikers on Monday that saw them earn their thirdconsecutive win in the seventh edition of Abu Dhabi T10. Defending a modesttotal o
Bangla Tigers start Abu Dhabi T10 2023 with a defeat
New York Strikers restrictedBangla Tigers to 101 for 7 in 10 overs and recorded an impressive eight-wicketwin in the fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Mathews, Chameera to join Sri Lanka's World Cup squad
Angelo Mathews, a veteranall-rounder, and Dushmantha Chameera, a pacer, will both join Sri Lanka's WorldCup team in Lucknow on Friday as traveling reserves, according to anannounce
Live: Sri Lanka bat first against Australia in Lucknow
Sri Lanka have won the toss andelected to bat first against Australia in the ICC ODI World Cup on Monday(October 16) in Lucknow.Kusal Mendis will act as thecaptain for the rest of
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka ruled out of ODI World Cup
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka isinjured and is ruled out of the ICC ODI World Cup. This is a significantsetback for Sri Lanka. Chamika Karunaratne has been named as a substitute
Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara on crutches
The defeated Sri Lankan teamreturned home on Monday after the India tour. The two injured players-JeffreyVandersay and Ashen Bandara were seen on crutches. "They are better but the
KL Rahul, bowlers star in India's series-clinching win over Sri Lanka
India beat Sri Lanka by 4 wicketsin the second match of the three-match ODI series on Thursday (January 12). Asa result of this victory, India win the series with one match in hand
Shivam Mavi's four-fer on debut gives India win in a thriller against Sri Lanka
India beat Sri Lanka by 2 runs ina thriller in the first match of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday(January 3) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India were sent to bat first as S
Surgeon brings smile on Chamika Karunaratne's face
Dr. Krishantha Samaranayakedeserves all credit for bringing smile on all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne'sface. The player took Player of the Match playing for Kandy Falcons in his las
Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne star in Kandy Falcons' win over Jaffna Kings
In a nail-biting contest, whichwent right down to the last bowl, Kandy Falcons beat defending champions JaffnaKings by 3 wickets in the Lanka Premier League. Batting first, the Jaf
Sri Lankan cricketer loses 4 teeth while catching in LPL
Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne has been taken to hospital with a bizarre injury after she reportedly lost four teeth in an attempt to catch during a Lanka Premier League