
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Chamika Karunaratne
Chamika Karunaratne News
thumb

Sri Lanka drop Dasun Shanaka for Afghanistan ODIs

Sri Lanka have announced a16-member squad for the ODI series against Afghanistan. Former captain DasunShanaka did not have a place in the team. Also missing from the squad are Nuwa

thumb

‘85-90 was good score on the track’: Chamika, Akeal, Gurbaz react on New York Strikers’ win over Delhi Bulls

It was an impeccable bowlingeffort from New York Strikers on Monday that saw them earn their thirdconsecutive win in the seventh edition of Abu Dhabi T10. Defending a modesttotal o

thumb

Bangla Tigers start Abu Dhabi T10 2023 with a defeat

New York Strikers restrictedBangla Tigers to 101 for 7 in 10 overs and recorded an impressive eight-wicketwin in the fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

thumb

Mathews, Chameera to join Sri Lanka's World Cup squad

Angelo Mathews, a veteranall-rounder, and Dushmantha Chameera, a pacer, will both join Sri Lanka's WorldCup team in Lucknow on Friday as traveling reserves, according to anannounce

thumb

Live: Sri Lanka bat first against Australia in Lucknow

Sri Lanka have won the toss andelected to bat first against Australia in the ICC ODI World Cup on Monday(October 16) in Lucknow.Kusal Mendis will act as thecaptain for the rest of

thumb

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka ruled out of ODI World Cup

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka isinjured and is ruled out of the ICC ODI World Cup. This is a significantsetback for Sri Lanka. Chamika Karunaratne has been named as a substitute

thumb

Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara on crutches

The defeated Sri Lankan teamreturned home on Monday after the India tour. The two injured players-JeffreyVandersay and Ashen Bandara were seen on crutches. "They are better but the

thumb

KL Rahul, bowlers star in India's series-clinching win over Sri Lanka

India beat Sri Lanka by 4 wicketsin the second match of the three-match ODI series on Thursday (January 12). Asa result of this victory, India win the series with one match in hand

thumb

Shivam Mavi's four-fer on debut gives India win in a thriller against Sri Lanka

India beat Sri Lanka by 2 runs ina thriller in the first match of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday(January 3) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India were sent to bat first as S

thumb

Surgeon brings smile on Chamika Karunaratne's face

Dr. Krishantha Samaranayakedeserves all credit for bringing smile on all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne'sface. The player took Player of the Match playing for Kandy Falcons in his las

thumb

Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne star in Kandy Falcons' win over Jaffna Kings

In a nail-biting contest, whichwent right down to the last bowl, Kandy Falcons beat defending champions JaffnaKings by 3 wickets in the Lanka Premier League. Batting first, the Jaf

thumb

Sri Lankan cricketer loses 4 teeth while catching in LPL

Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne has been taken to hospital with a bizarre injury after she reportedly lost four teeth in an attempt to catch during a Lanka Premier League

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.