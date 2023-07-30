Bulawayo Braves News
Sikandar Raza manages halal food for Taskin Ahmed in Zim Afro T10
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed hasreturned home after playing excellently in the Zim Afro T10 League. Taskinexpresses his feelings after a successful franchise tournament. Taskin pl
Zim Afro T10: Mushfiqur tops highest batting average list, Taskin in top 5 bowlers list
Two Bangladesh cricketers TaskinAhmed and Mushfiqur Rahim have played in the recently concluded Zim Afro T10organized for the first time. Both performed well. Mushfiqur Rahim's Job
Taskin takes three wickets but Bulawayo Braves lose by 7 runs
The Durban Qalandars fought hardagainst the Sikandar Raza-led Bulawayo Braves, and defeated them by 7 runs inwhat was a very closely contested game at the Harare Sports Club, in th
Bulawayo Braves win thriller against Cape Town Samp Army
BulawayoBraves put on a fine performance to kick start the sixth day of the inauguraledition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, as they held their nerve anddefeated the high-flyin
Mushfiqur Rahim's Joburg Buffaloes defeat Taskin Ahmed's Bulawayo Braves
The JoburgBuffaloes put on a fantastic display under the floodlights at the Harare SportsClub, as they kept a calm head and defeated the Bulawayo Braves by 14 runs. TheBuffaloes pu
Superb Sikandar Raza leads Bulawayo Braves to 7-Wicket win against Harare Hurricanes
The BulawayoBraves put on a scintillating performance on Monday evening at the HarareSports Club and outplayed the Harare Hurricanes in a high-scoring encounter inthe Zim Cyber Cit
Irfan Pathan’s Harare to play tournament opener against Taskin’s Bulawayo Braves in Zim Afro T10
In less than two weeks, one ofcricket’s most exciting tournaments, the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 willcommence, with five teams battling it out for top honours. The Zim Cyber City
Bulawayo Braves sign Taskin Ahmed in Zim Afro T10 League
Bangladesh star pacer TaskinAhmed has got a team in Zim Afro T10 League. Bulawayo Braves have roped in theTiger pacer from the players’ draft of the tournament on Monday (July 3).