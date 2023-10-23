
Brydon Carse News
thumb

Brydon Carse replaces injured Reece Topley in England's World Cup squad

Brydon Carse, a right-arm fastbowler, has been added to England's World Cup 2023 roster as a substitute forReece Topley, a pace bowler who sustained an injury.Carse is scheduled to

thumb

Michael Atherton’s son Josh De Caires named in England Lions squad for first time

The young player Josh De Caires,who is the son of a player who had captained England, has received a call-up toan England Lions training camp for the first time.Ten players, includ

thumb

Brydon Carse' 3 wicket haul on debut thumps New Zealand

England won by 7 wickets and 36 balls to spare against New Zealand on Thursday (31st August) at Riverside ground, Chester Le - Street. Debutant Brydon Carse' 3 wicket haul and then

thumb

John Turner ruled out of New Zealand T20Is, Brydon Carse replaces him

Uncapped England pacer JohnTurner has suffered a side injury while playing for Trent Rockets in the Men'sHundred, ruling him out of England's T20I team for this month's series agai

thumb

Pacers star again in England's domination

Second-string England side have won the three-match ODI series against Pakistan with one match in hand on Saturday (July 10) at Lord’s. They won the 47-over rain-affected match by

