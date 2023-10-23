Brydon Carse News
Brydon Carse replaces injured Reece Topley in England's World Cup squad
Brydon Carse, a right-arm fastbowler, has been added to England's World Cup 2023 roster as a substitute forReece Topley, a pace bowler who sustained an injury.Carse is scheduled to
Michael Atherton’s son Josh De Caires named in England Lions squad for first time
The young player Josh De Caires,who is the son of a player who had captained England, has received a call-up toan England Lions training camp for the first time.Ten players, includ
Brydon Carse' 3 wicket haul on debut thumps New Zealand
England won by 7 wickets and 36 balls to spare against New Zealand on Thursday (31st August) at Riverside ground, Chester Le - Street. Debutant Brydon Carse' 3 wicket haul and then
John Turner ruled out of New Zealand T20Is, Brydon Carse replaces him
Uncapped England pacer JohnTurner has suffered a side injury while playing for Trent Rockets in the Men'sHundred, ruling him out of England's T20I team for this month's series agai
Pacers star again in England's domination
Second-string England side have won the three-match ODI series against Pakistan with one match in hand on Saturday (July 10) at Lord’s. They won the 47-over rain-affected match by