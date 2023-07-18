Brandon McCullum News
Moeen Ali wants to retire from Test cricket after winning Ashes
England all-rounder Moeen Aliretired from Tests two years ago. However, this star all-rounder recently camefrom retiring before the start of the Ashes. Moeen will play as the main
Nathan Lyon plays 100 consecutive matches, creates history in Test cricket
Nathan Lyon has quietly becomeone of Australia's best cricketers. But Lyon didn't get the stardom that PatCummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and even newcomers Cameron Green a
James Anderson expresses concern about Ashes pitch
If the remaining pitches are aslifeless as the one used for the first Test in Birmingham, England's all-timetop wicket-taker James Anderson is worried that he won't be able to assi
Brandon McCullum backs England's attacking style of play
Brandon McCullum is reluctant to acceptthat his team's Test playing strategy is wrong. He said that they did not takeany wrong decisions in Edgbaston Test against Australia. Rather
That is the big question mark over so-called Bazball. What is Plan B?: Steve Waugh
Perhaps the most talked-abouttopic in Test cricket in the last 1 year has been England's new style of game, ‘Bazball’cricket. Ever since Test team head coach Brandon McCullum and c
I think it makes us stronger: Graeme Swann happy with Moeen Ali's return
Former England spinner GraemeSwann believes that England are in a stronger position than before after all-rounderMoeen Ali comes out of his retirement to replace the injured spinne
Moeen Ali mulling Test return following England Ashes call
Moeen Ali is contemplating aninvitation from England to come out of retirement and replace the injured JackLeach in the Ashes.In the next 48 hours, theall-rounder will determine wh
I think Anderson and Robinson should be fit for Ashes: McCullum
Before the Ashes, injuries havegripped England. Several cricketers of the team are suffering from injuries. Asa result, there is concern about whether they will be available in an
We want fast, flat wickets in Ashes: Ben Stokes
Brendon McCullum has changed thestyle of England's Test game ever since he took over as the head coach ofEngland's Test team. The English are now playing Tests with the aim of crus
Kane Williamson steps down as New Zealand Test captain
Kane Williamson, who led NewZealand to the ICC Test Championship, has stepped down from leading cricket'smost prestigious format. This decision has been taken by him before leaving
We were fortunate that with the cracks opening up our seamers became effective: Stokes
England had the last laugh in thethrilling Multan Test on Monday. England won the match by defeating Pakistan by26 runs in a match that was changing its moments from time to time.
Ben Stokes equals Brandon McCullum's record of most sixes in Test cricket
Ben Stokes equals BrendonMcCullum's record for most sixes in Test cricket. The England captain achievedthis feat in the second Test of the current series against Pakistan in Multan