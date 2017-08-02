Bowling Action Review Committee News
Spinner Sanjit Saha in a dilemma over his future
Young offspin prodigy Sanjit Saha who was found to have problem with his bowling during the latest edition of Dhaka Premier League, is in a dilemma over his future.The promising sp
Sanjit proved legal by BCB
Bangladesh U-19 off-break bowler Sanjit Saha was reported during the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2016 in Bangladesh. He was banned by the International Cricket Council after having
5 bowlers who are found illegal
Five of the eleven bowlers who were reported during Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2016 are proved illegal by a bowling action test taken by the Bowling Action Review Commit