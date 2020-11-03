Board of Control for Cricket in India News
Rohit to be selected after gaining fitness: BCCI President
Prolific opening batsman Rohit Sharma was excluded from India's national team in all formats of the game following his hamstring injury during the ongoing Indian Premier League.The
Sourav Ganguly offers Eden Gardens to state govt for quarantine facilities
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has offered the indoor facility and the players' dormitory of the iconic Eden Gardens to West Bengal governmen
IPL fate to be decided after April 15
With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to cause sweeping changes all around the world, the possibilty of the 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) going ahead looks very sha
BCCI employees given option of working from home
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given its employees the option of working from home, with the officially partially shut, in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-
IPL to be shortened, if happens: Ganguly
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s President Sourav Ganguly on Saturday has informed that the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a truncated one
BCCI throws Sanjay Manjrekar out of commentary panel
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a big decision, as it dropped Sanjay Manjrekar from its commentary team.Manjrekar has been a regular feature in the comme
Ganguly speaks out on IPL postponement
Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has finally spoken out on the topic of Indian Premier League (IPL) in the time of coronavirus.Aft
Remainder of Road Safety World Series to be played behind closed doors
The ongoing Road Safety World Series has also been hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic, as the rest of the matches have been decided to be held behind closed doors.The remaining
PCB gives up Asia Cup hosting battle
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Friday (March 6) admitted that Pakistan have given up battling for the Asia Cup 2020 to be held in Pakistan, and they would not
Sunil Joshi named India's selection committee chairman
Sunil Joshi has been named chairman of the national selection panel on Wednesday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).The 49-year-
Asia Cup 2020 likely to be rescheduled on March 3
After India manifested reluctance touring Pakistan for participating in Asia Cup, the fixture of the tournament will be rescheduled in the forthcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) m
Mani contradicts Ganguly's claim: Asia Cup venue not finalized yet
The controversy surrounding the venue of the Asia Cup 2020 continues. Just a day after BCCI President Sourav Ganguly "confirming" Dubai as the new venue for the tournament, the PCB