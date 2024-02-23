
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Ben Foakes News
thumb

Joe Root superb hundred triggers England's comeback in Ranchi test

England have scored 302-7 after the day 1 in Ranchi test. Joe Root's 31st test hundred propelled England towards 300 and helped them go unscathed after the day. After winning the t

thumb

England announce playing XI for first Test against India

England are entering the field inthe Hyderabad Test against India by increasing the strength of the spin department.There are 3 specialist spinners in England's announced XI on the

thumb

Surrey make history chasing 501 runs in County Championship Division One

Chasing a target of 501 runs,Surrey beat Kent by 5 wickets in a County Championship Division One match onWednesday. It was their first and only second win in the history of the Cou

thumb

Josh Tongue keeps his place as England announce Ashes squad for first two Tests

For the opening two Ashes Tests,England have named an unchanged squad from the ongoing Test against Ireland atLord's. They have kept the same 16-member team, including pacer Josh T

thumb

Bangladesh-born cricketer Arafat Bhuiyan makes dream debut in County Championship

Bangladesh-born cricketer ArafatBhuiyan made a headline in the country after being called up to the CountyChampionship. This time his debut in the county is more hyped. Arafat is h

thumb

Wood returns in England squad, Pope keeps gloves

After recovering from injury,pacer Mark Wood has returned to the England team for the Multan Test againstPakistan. He takes the place of Liam Livingstone, who’s ruled out of the se

thumb

South Africa pacers reduce England to 116 for 6 on rain-affected day

The first day of the first Testbetween England and South Africa, interrupted by bad weather, saw the SouthAfrica bowlers dominate proceedings. Only 32 overs were bowled and England

thumb

Ben Foakes tested positive for Covid-19, Billings named replacement

Wicketkeeper batter Ben Foakes has been tested positive for Covid 19 while the 3rd Test between England and New Zealand is going on. Foakes has been ruled out of the ongoing Headin

thumb

The Ben Foakes Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Benjamin Thomas Foakes (born February 15, 1993) is an English cricketer. Foakes is a right-handed batsman who sets up as a wicket-keeper. He made his international debut for the En

thumb

Yates, Norwell, Bohannon, Smith receive maiden call-ups in England Lions squad

Warwickshire duo- Rob Yates andLiam Norwell, Lancashire’s Josh Bohannon and Surrey's Jamie Smith have receivedtheir maiden call-ups in the England Lions team for their tour to Aust

thumb

Foakes out of NZ Tests with freak injury

England wicket-keeper Ben Foakes has been ruled out of New Zealand Tests after a dressing-room accident. Foakes has torn his left hamstring while slipping on socks in the dressing-

thumb

We know it's going to spin from ball one in 4th Test: Foakes

England cricket team made a bold statement when they arrived in Chennai to play the Test series. They won the Test opener by 227 runs and took the first lead in the series. Team In

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.