Ben Foakes News
Joe Root superb hundred triggers England's comeback in Ranchi test
England have scored 302-7 after the day 1 in Ranchi test. Joe Root's 31st test hundred propelled England towards 300 and helped them go unscathed after the day. After winning the t
England announce playing XI for first Test against India
England are entering the field inthe Hyderabad Test against India by increasing the strength of the spin department.There are 3 specialist spinners in England's announced XI on the
Surrey make history chasing 501 runs in County Championship Division One
Chasing a target of 501 runs,Surrey beat Kent by 5 wickets in a County Championship Division One match onWednesday. It was their first and only second win in the history of the Cou
Josh Tongue keeps his place as England announce Ashes squad for first two Tests
For the opening two Ashes Tests,England have named an unchanged squad from the ongoing Test against Ireland atLord's. They have kept the same 16-member team, including pacer Josh T
Bangladesh-born cricketer Arafat Bhuiyan makes dream debut in County Championship
Bangladesh-born cricketer ArafatBhuiyan made a headline in the country after being called up to the CountyChampionship. This time his debut in the county is more hyped. Arafat is h
Wood returns in England squad, Pope keeps gloves
After recovering from injury,pacer Mark Wood has returned to the England team for the Multan Test againstPakistan. He takes the place of Liam Livingstone, who’s ruled out of the se
South Africa pacers reduce England to 116 for 6 on rain-affected day
The first day of the first Testbetween England and South Africa, interrupted by bad weather, saw the SouthAfrica bowlers dominate proceedings. Only 32 overs were bowled and England
Ben Foakes tested positive for Covid-19, Billings named replacement
Wicketkeeper batter Ben Foakes has been tested positive for Covid 19 while the 3rd Test between England and New Zealand is going on. Foakes has been ruled out of the ongoing Headin
The Ben Foakes Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Benjamin Thomas Foakes (born February 15, 1993) is an English cricketer. Foakes is a right-handed batsman who sets up as a wicket-keeper. He made his international debut for the En
Yates, Norwell, Bohannon, Smith receive maiden call-ups in England Lions squad
Warwickshire duo- Rob Yates andLiam Norwell, Lancashire’s Josh Bohannon and Surrey's Jamie Smith have receivedtheir maiden call-ups in the England Lions team for their tour to Aust
Foakes out of NZ Tests with freak injury
England wicket-keeper Ben Foakes has been ruled out of New Zealand Tests after a dressing-room accident. Foakes has torn his left hamstring while slipping on socks in the dressing-
We know it's going to spin from ball one in 4th Test: Foakes
England cricket team made a bold statement when they arrived in Chennai to play the Test series. They won the Test opener by 227 runs and took the first lead in the series. Team In