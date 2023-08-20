Bangladesh women vs India women 2023 News
I don't regret anything: Harmanpreet Kaur opens up about Dhaka umpiring incident
Despite receiving a two-matchsuspension for her behaviour during a heated third ODI match against Bangladeshin Dhaka a month ago, the captain of India's women's cricket team, Harma
How can a legend of Harmanpreet Kaur stature do this to us: Nigar Sultana
Bangladesh women's team captainNigar Sultana and the rest of the team's cricketers were surprised by the behaviourof Harmanpreet Kaur. Harmanpreet's case has also beencriticized by
BCCI announces next step against Harmanpreet Kaur for her behaviour in Bangladesh tour
The BCCI has made an officialstatement about the future of Indian women's cricket team skipper HarmanpreetKaur after she served a two-match suspension.So not only ban, fine and dem
Harmanpreet suspended for 2 matches
The Indian Women's team captain has been banned due to breach of code of conduct. The incidents happened during the series deciding ODI between Bangladesh and India, which eventual
Fargana Hoque, Nahida Akter create history in latest ICC ODI Rankings
Fargana Hoque and Nahida Akter ofthe Bangladesh women's team have received the award for excellent performancein the recently-concluded ODI series against India. On Saturday, Farga
BCB announces to reward Tk 35 lakhs to Bangladesh women cricketers
Bangladesh women's team's successagainst India's women's team is a joy in the cricket arena. Bangladesh CricketBoard (BCB) has announced to award women cricketers this time. All in
Bangladesh women's cricket team expect sufficient spectators in future
People are not much crazy about womencricket in Bangladesh. And the opposite picture is the neighboring countryIndia. From support to remuneration – men’s cricket and women's crick
Commentary like the game is a matter of practice: Abid Hussain Sami
Syed Abid Hussain Sami worked asa ball boy in his childhood because of love for cricket. At one time he focusedon the game. He became a professional cricketer through hard work. He
Shorna Akter taken to hospital on his debut ODI match
After performing well in thisyear's Women’s Under-19 World Cup, Shorna Akter was called up to the nationalteam. On Sunday (July 16), she was handed the debut ODI cap in the first O
Nigar Sultana unhappy with batters despite historic win
Bangladesh women’s team have gotthe opportunity to play ODI series against India women team for the first time.And Bangladesh won by 41 runs by surprising everyone in the first mat
Sultana Khatun leaves police job for cricket
7 wickets in three matches.Average is only 7. Sultana Khatun distinguished herself in the Bangladesh-Indiathree-match T20 series with off-spin. Sultana was the highest wicket-taker
BCB announces women's team for India ODIs
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the 17-member squad for the three-match ODI series againstIndia. They will play under the leadership of Nigar Sultana in ODI.The thr