I think there was a little too much rest for me: Mahmudullah
Mahmudullah Riyad was kept out ofthe team for a long time for the sake of rest. Riyad returned to the World Cupdirectly as a savior of Bangladesh. Although the team is not performi
Last few months he just talked to Allah: Mahmudullah's wife
Bangladesh lost the World Cupagainst South Africa by a big margin of 149 runs. Mahmudullah Riyad did not getenough support even though he tried to deal with the target. After six y
We will try to come up with a plan: Hasan Mahmud after another dismal bowling display
Bangladesh's losing streakcontinues in the World Cup. Coming to their fifth match, the Tigers lost toSouth Africa by a huge margin of 149 runs. Ever since the match againstAfghanis
We want to finish, if not semi-finalists then five or six: Shakib after another defeat
Bangladesh faced defeat again intheir fifth match in the World Cup. The Tigers lost by a huge margin of 149runs to the mighty South Africa. They lost four consecutive matches witht
I was a bit more tired than satisfied: Quinton de Kock after 174-run innings
South Africa defeated Bangladeshby 149 runs in their fifth match in the World Cup with an impeccable century byopening batter Quinton de Kock. South Africa won the toss andbatted f
Live: South Africa bat first, Shakib back in the squad for Bangladesh
South Africa have won the tossand elected to bat first against Bangladesh in the ICC ODI World Cup game onTuesday (October 24) in Mumbai.Regular captain Temba Bavuma isstill not fi
They're a fantastic team: South Africa wary of Bangladesh challenge
Bangladesh and South Africa will faceeach other on the stage of the World Cup. So far in the World Cup, two teamsare standing at two poles. While Proteas are in flying form with 3
Shakib Al Hasan fit to play against South Africa
Bangladesh is standing in frontof the fifth match in the World Cup. In form South Africa this time in front ofthe Tigers. Before the match, the relief news in the Tiger camp is tha
Taskin Ahmed doubtful for South Africa clash
Taskin Ahmed is currently in therole of the leader of the pace bowling department of Bangladesh. But due toinjury, he could not play in the match against India. There are also doub
Shakib keeps his trust in bowlers despite poor performance
Bangladesh is not in a good moodin the World Cup. The Tigers won the first match against Afghanistan but lostthe next three matches consecutively. South Africa, which is now in fly
We could have won the game: Taskin
Bangladesh lost against South Africa by 6 wickets. Though the bowlers did their best, they could not win as there were not enough runs in the scoreboard. Although Tigers could ha
Is Bangladesh Rabada's favorite opponent?
Protea pacer Kagiso Rabada got better off Tigers once again. He alone has demolished the top order of Bangladesh with the ball. Their innings was reduced to just 84 runs as they w