Bangladesh vs Ireland 2023 News
Shakib, Mushfiqur, Taijul, Ebadot gain in latest ICC Test Rankings
Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim,Ebadot Hossain, and Taijul Islam have received the award for their good performancein Test cricket. All four improved in the latest ICC rankings re
I said long time ago that 2023 is going to be a good year for us: Shakib
Excluding the Test series againstIndia and the ODI series against England, Bangladesh have been enjoyingcontinuous success since the T20 World Cup. The performance of the team even
Litton to play DPL before leaving for IPL
Litton Das will leave Dhaka onApril 10 to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Before this, he will playin Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Litton is scheduled to pl
Does that mean Bangladesh can't play except me: Shakib on bowling less
Shakib Al Hasan has noexplanation for bowling lesser in the Dhaka Test against Ireland. In the entirematch, the Irish batted 193.2 overs, while Shakib bowled only 16 overs. Only 3o
Shakib opens up on withdrawing his name from IPL 2023
Shakib Al Hasan's withdrawal fromthe Indian Premier League (IPL) came as shocking news in Bangladesh cricket.Shakib has always carried the legacy of Bangladesh in the most renowned
Mushfiqur becomes second Bangladesh player to complete 14000 international runs
Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahimhas reached the milestone of 14,000 runs in international cricket across threeformats. Mushfiqur touched this feat on the fourth day of the Dhaka T
KKR made two proposals to BCB to get Shakib-Litton for IPL 2023
A member of two title-winningteams, some say Shakib Al Hasan is the 'home boy' of Kolkata. Shakib has optedout of Indian Premier League (IPL) this season. Some see it as Kolkata's
Shakib Al Hasan pulls out of IPL 2023
Shakib Al Hasan will not beplaying in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Kolkata Knight Riders havebeen officially notified of the Bangladesh all-rounder’s inability to play
Bangladesh not taking Ireland lightly
The fact that Bangladesh are notunderestimating Ireland is evident from the Tigers' squad. Shakib Al Hasan andLitton Das have been included in the squad for the Test match against
Taskin Ahmed ruled out of Ireland Test
Bangladesh star pacer Taskin Ahmedhas been ruled out of the one-off Test against Ireland which is going to start onApril 4. Because of injury, Taskin won’t be able to participate i
Sohan-Raja not left out of the team completely, Shadman not a replacement of Zakir
Bangladesh were busy with limited-overscricket for several days. This time the focus is on red-ball cricket becausethe only Test between Bangladesh and Ireland will start on April
Bangladesh-Ireland Test ticket price starts from BDT 100
Tickets for the Dhaka Testbetween hosts Bangladesh and visiting Ireland go on sale on Monday (April 3).However, online ticket sales will start on Sunday (April 2).Dhaka Test will s