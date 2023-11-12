Bangladesh vs Australia News
I think personally I'm ready: Shanto about taking Bangladesh team's ODI captaincy
Bangladesh surrendered helplesslyin their last match in the World Cup. They lost against Australia by 8 wickets.Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh crushed Bangladesh by playing a
We want sporting wickets during home ODIs and T20Is: Shanto
Shanto rues two run-outs after 8-wicket defeat against Australia
Live: Australia send Bangladesh to bat first, Bangladesh make three changes
Australia have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Bangladesh in their last group-stage match in theICC ODI World Cup on Saturday (November 11) in Pune.Both the teams hav
Not having Shakib here is obviously a big factor: Vettori
The league stage is coming to anend in the World Cup. Bangladesh will take the field against Australia in theirlast match on Saturday (November 11) in Pune. The Tigers have already
Bangladesh focusing on beating Australia, not Champions Trophy
Before taking the field againstAustralia, Bangladesh also has to think about the Champions Trophy. However,the head coach of the Bangladesh team, Chandika Hathurusingha, thinks onl
Bangladesh's batting was third class: Mark Waugh
Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh is very frustrated to see Bangladesh's batting against Australia. He also rated the batting of Bangladesh as third class.Bangladesh's battin
Tigers end their campaign with another miserable defeat
The Tiger’s disastrous journey has ended with drought in the point table. Australia made the last match a nightmare for an under performed and fragile side. Red &amp; green sur
Preview: Win less Tigers to face mighty Aussies
Bangladesh Cricket Team will play their fifth and last match of the ICC World Twenty/20 on Thursday (November 4) as they take on Australian Cricket Team. Tigers will fly home after
Australia not afraid of Bangladesh's spin.
Australia's five match Twenty/20 series in Bangladesh revealed the team's spin weakness. However, Mirpur's spin-friendly conditions also played a big role. So, Australia is not af
Australia's Test and T20I series in Bangladesh postponed
Australia have postponed their two two-match Test series against Bangladesh to June-July 2020, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Monday. It was the part of the Test championsh
Cricket fans heaps praise on Tigers despite defeat
Bangladesh cricket team lost yet another close encounter in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Chasing a mountain total of 382 runs, they played so confidently that fans were hoping f