Bangladesh vs Australia News
thumb

I think personally I'm ready: Shanto about taking Bangladesh team's ODI captaincy

Bangladesh surrendered helplesslyin their last match in the World Cup. They lost against Australia by 8 wickets.Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh crushed Bangladesh by playing a

thumb

We want sporting wickets during home ODIs and T20Is: Shanto

Bangladesh could not fight evenin their last match in the World Cup. They lost the match against Australia by8 wickets. Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh crushed Bangladesh by p

thumb

Shanto rues two run-outs after 8-wicket defeat against Australia

Bangladesh lost badly in the lastmatch of the World Cup. The Tigers lost to Australia by 8 wickets in their lastmatch of the 2023 World Cup, which was full of failures. Australia p

thumb

Live: Australia send Bangladesh to bat first, Bangladesh make three changes

Australia have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Bangladesh in their last group-stage match in theICC ODI World Cup on Saturday (November 11) in Pune.Both the teams hav

thumb

Not having Shakib here is obviously a big factor: Vettori

The league stage is coming to anend in the World Cup. Bangladesh will take the field against Australia in theirlast match on Saturday (November 11) in Pune. The Tigers have already

thumb

Bangladesh focusing on beating Australia, not Champions Trophy

Before taking the field againstAustralia, Bangladesh also has to think about the Champions Trophy. However,the head coach of the Bangladesh team, Chandika Hathurusingha, thinks onl

thumb

Bangladesh's batting was third class: Mark Waugh

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh is very frustrated to see Bangladesh's batting against Australia. He also rated the batting of Bangladesh as third class.Bangladesh's battin

thumb

Tigers end their campaign with another miserable defeat

The Tiger’s disastrous journey has ended with drought in the point table. Australia made the last match a nightmare for an under performed and fragile side. Red &amp;amp; green sur

thumb

Preview: Win less Tigers to face mighty Aussies

Bangladesh Cricket Team will play their fifth and last match of the ICC World Twenty/20 on Thursday (November 4) as they take on Australian Cricket Team. Tigers will fly home after

thumb

Australia not afraid of Bangladesh's spin.

Australia's five match Twenty/20 series in Bangladesh revealed the team's spin weakness. However, Mirpur's spin-friendly conditions also played a big role. So, Australia is not af

thumb

Australia's Test and T20I series in Bangladesh postponed

Australia have postponed their two two-match Test series against Bangladesh to June-July 2020, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Monday. It was the part of the Test championsh

thumb

Cricket fans heaps praise on Tigers despite defeat

Bangladesh cricket team lost yet another close encounter in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Chasing a mountain total of 382 runs, they played so confidently that fans were hoping f

