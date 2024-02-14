Avishka Fernando News
Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando's rock solid opening stand crashes Afghanistan
Sri Lanka have beaten Afghanistan by 9 wickets on Wednesday (14th February) at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Pathum Nissanka's fantastic 118 and Avishka Ferna
Curtis Campher's all-round show gives Chattogram another victory in BPL 2024
Chattogram Challengers won theeleventh match of the tenth season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), which isthe team's third win in the season. After defeating Fortune Barishal by
Dipu, Zadran star in Chattogram's win against Sylhet
In the second match of the 10thseason of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Chattogram Challengers gave SylhetStrikers a taste of defeat. Chattogram won by 7 wickets in a thrilling m
Chattogram Challengers sign Avishka Fernando for BPL 2024
Only a few days left before thestart of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The preparation of the teams isalmost at the final stage. Waiting for the ball to be rolled into the fi
Wanindu Hasaranga a doubt for Asia Cup 2023
The injury has hit badly in theSri Lankan camp ahead of the Asia Cup. Earlier it was reported that DushmanthaChameera was knocked out. Now it is known that there is concern about W
Shakib shines but Galle Titans loss first qualifier against Dambulla Aura
Shakib Al Hasan’s Galle Titanslost to Dambulla Aura by 6 wickets in the first qualifier of the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL). Shakib showed a good performance with the ball. Galle will
Avishka Fernando's majestic innings outplays Bangladesh A by 48 runs
In the first match of ACC Emerging Asia Cup Bangladesh A locked their horns against Sri Lanka A. Sri Lanka A thumped Bangladesh A by 48 runs on Thursday (13th July) in Colombo.Earl
Babar, Shakib, Miller, Wade, Shamsi among direct signed players for LPL 2023
The player auction of the LankaPremier League (LPL) will take place on June 11, 2023, making it only thesecond franchise competition in the world to conduct an auction instead of a
KL Rahul, bowlers star in India's series-clinching win over Sri Lanka
India beat Sri Lanka by 4 wicketsin the second match of the three-match ODI series on Thursday (January 12). Asa result of this victory, India win the series with one match in hand
Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne star in Kandy Falcons' win over Jaffna Kings
In a nail-biting contest, whichwent right down to the last bowl, Kandy Falcons beat defending champions JaffnaKings by 3 wickets in the Lanka Premier League. Batting first, the Jaf
BPL 2023: Khulna Tigers named Khaled Mahmud Sujon as head coach
There are still about one and ahalf months left before the start of the ninth season of the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL). But the excitement of BPL has already started. Because b
Afif, Rubel register for the Abu Dhabi T10 player draft
A few days ago, Bangladesh openerTamim Iqbal and pacer Mustafizur Rahman have registered for the draft of thisyear's Abu Dhabi T10 League. This time all-rounder Afif Hossain has al