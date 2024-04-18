
Australian Cricketers News
thumb

"Rising cricket star Jake Fraser-McGurk signs with San Francisco Unicorns after standout IPL debut in MLC 2024"

Jake Fraser-McGurk, the rising Australian cricket star After an impressive debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he showcased his talent with a quickfire innings against

thumb

"Steven Smith Joins Washington Freedom for Major League Cricket Season 2: Exciting News for MLC Fans!"

Steven Smith, the Australian cricket star, has officially joined the Major League Cricket (MLC) team, the Washington Freedom, for the upcoming second season, starting on July 4. Th

thumb

Australians cricketers name Babar Azam in their ODI World XI

Australian cricketers have hailed Pakistan captain Babar Azam as a cricket sensation and unanimously included him in their One Day International (ODI) World XI.Australian cricketer

thumb

Aussie cricketers threaten strike over new pay - roll issue

Professional Australian cricketers have threatened the board of a pull-out from the Ashes after the negotiation process between Australian Cricketers Union (ACU) and Cricket Austra

thumb

Australia cricketers threaten strike over contract dispute

Australian Cricket Team's next series is scheduled to be played against Bangladesh in August. They are scheduled to play 2 Test matches in Bangladesh's home series. But recently th

