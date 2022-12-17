Australia vs West Indies 2022 News
Head gives Australia edge on 15-wicket opening day
The bowlers dominated the firstday of the first Test between Australia and South Africa on Saturday (December16) in Brisbane. After the ball-tampering scandal,this is the first Tes
Marnus Labuschagne equals Virat Kohli with career-best rating
In the absence of Steve Smith,Marnus Labuschagne got a chance in the Australia XI. However, he did not takemuch time to make himself the essential batter of the team. Currently, he
Warner's wife faces 'vile abuse' at Adelaide Oval
The Australian cricket arena hasbeen abuzz with David Warner for the past few weeks. Cricket Australia's (CA)rule changes, Warner's appeal and withdrawal, his manager's explosive c
Ruthless Australia crush West Indies by 419 runs to complete series sweep
Pacer Mitchell Starc displays thefiery fast-bowling show in the morning of the fourth day and Michael Neser accompanieshim properly to ensure a crushing 419-run win for Australia a
Australia on verge of series sweep after day 3
Scott Boland’s triple-wicket maidenin the last session of day three gives Australia the perfect boost to wrap upthe Test in four days. West Indies fell into another disaster in cha
Australia in full control of Adelaide Test after day two
Australia are in a fullycomfortable position after day two against West Indies in the second and final Testin Adelaide. West Indies have had no answers in both batting and bowling
Hazlewood's availability in South Africa tour is uncertain
After being ruled out of thesecond Test against West Indies in Adelaide with a side strain, JoshHazlewood's availability for the series opener against South Africa is in doubtalso.
Labuschagne, Head's centuries helps Australia dominate first day
Australia have dominated thefirst day against West Indies of the second and final Test of the series onThursday (December 8) in Adelaide. Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head’s twinc
Marnus Labuschagne becomes No. 1 batter in Test cricket
Australian batter Marnus Labuschagnescored 204 and 104* in the Perth Test against West Indies and became the only eighthplayer to score a double-century and century in the same Tes
Pat Cummins ruled out of Adelaide Test, Steve Smith to lead the side
Pat Cummins has been ruled out ofthe Adelaide Test against West Indies due to his inability to recover from thequad strain he sustained in Perth.Scott Boland is expected to returnt
I think it's a pretty good chance I'll be good for Adelaide: Cummins
Australia pacer Pat Cummins ishoping that he will be able to bowl in the second Test against West Indies,which begins on Thursday in Adelaide. He did not bowl in the final innings
I tried to emulate Lyon: Roston Chase after the first Test against Australia
West Indies lost by 164 runs inthe first Test of the two-match series against the hosts Australia on Sunday(December 4) in Perth. The visitors showed a glimpse of hope in theirperf