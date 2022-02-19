Australia vs Sri Lanka 2022 News
Maxwell gives Aussies 4-0 lead against SL
World Champions Australia have won the fourth match of the five-match T20I series. Batting first, Sri Lanka collected 139 runs losing 8 wickets. In reply, Aussie extended the ser
Hasaranga ruled out of Australia series after infected with COVID-19
Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindi Hasaranga has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Australia after being infected with COVID-19.Sri Lanka are currently in Australia to
ICC fines Sri Lanka Cricket Team
Sri Lanka lost to Australia in the second T20 after a Super Over battle in Sydney. After losing the series, the team now had to pay a fine as well.ICC fines Sri Lanka Cricket Team
Steve Smith set to miss remaining series against Sri Lanka
Australia's star cricketer Steve Smith has been ruled out of the ongoing Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka after suffering a head injury. Steve Smith set to miss rema
Australia lead 2-0 after a super over finish
In the second match of the five-match T20 series, Australia took a 2-0 lead in the series by winning the Super Over. Both the teams scored 164 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Sri La
Australia starts the series with a comprehensive win
The hosts started the series with a 20-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first match of the five-match T20 series. After Ben McDermott's half-century, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zamp
Finch confirm one debutant in XI for opening T20I against Sri Lanka
With two regulars, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh being rested, Australia will have to make two changes to the historic XI from T20 WC Final. The day earlier to the match, Aussie
Australia release 2021-22 fixtures including Ashes
Australia Men are set to play Afghanistan, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the 2021-22 home summer.Australia will play 15 international matches (6 Tests, 3 ODIs and 6 T20Is)