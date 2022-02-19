
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Australia vs Sri Lanka 2022
Australia vs Sri Lanka 2022 News
thumb

Maxwell gives Aussies 4-0 lead against SL

World Champions Australia have won the fourth match of the five-match T20I series. Batting first, Sri Lanka collected 139 runs losing 8 wickets. In reply, Aussie extended the ser

thumb

Hasaranga ruled out of Australia series after infected with COVID-19

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindi Hasaranga has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Australia after being infected with COVID-19.Sri Lanka are currently in Australia to

thumb

ICC fines Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Sri Lanka lost to Australia in the second T20 after a Super Over battle in Sydney. After losing the series, the team now had to pay a fine as well.ICC fines Sri Lanka Cricket Team

thumb

Steve Smith set to miss remaining series against Sri Lanka

Australia's star cricketer Steve Smith has been ruled out of the ongoing Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka after suffering a head injury. Steve Smith set to miss rema

thumb

Australia lead 2-0 after a super over finish

In the second match of the five-match T20 series, Australia took a 2-0 lead in the series by winning the Super Over. Both the teams scored 164 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Sri La

thumb

Australia starts the series with a comprehensive win

The hosts started the series with a 20-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first match of the five-match T20 series. After Ben McDermott's half-century, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zamp

thumb

Finch confirm one debutant in XI for opening T20I against Sri Lanka

With two regulars, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh being rested, Australia will have to make two changes to the historic XI from T20 WC Final. The day earlier to the match, Aussie

thumb

Australia release 2021-22 fixtures including Ashes

Australia Men are set to play Afghanistan, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the 2021-22 home summer.Australia will play 15 international matches (6 Tests, 3 ODIs and 6 T20Is)

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.