Australia vs India 2018 News
ACA concerns over the use of stump microphones
The Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) has expressed concerns over the use of 'stump microphones'.The ACA said it’s not against the use of stump mics but wants clarity over th
Bumrah surpasses 39 year old record, tops all-time list
Jasprit Bumrah eclipsed the 39 year old record to become the highest wicket taker on debut in a calendar year by any bowler.With 45 wickets and counting, Bumrah, the 25 year old pa
Kohli eclipses Dravid scoring most number of overseas Test runs in a calendar year
Indian skipper Virat Kohli has surpassed Rahul Dravid in scoring most number of runs in a calendar year in overseas Tests.On the second day of the Boxing Day Test, Kohli achieved t
'Public Poll' to rate Test pitches!
International Cricket Council rated 'Perth' wicket as average after the second Test between India and Australia.Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood suggested a ‘player and public pol
We were better as a team and deserve the win: Virat Kohli
India captain Virat Kohli was over the moon after his team created history winning the opening Test against Australia in Adelaide.The 31 run victory has become the first ever win f
CA hopes to permanent Pink ball Test in Adelaide
Cricket Australia is hoping to continue the Day Night Test in Adelaide from the upcoming season.Since 2015, the Adelaide became the venue of Day Night Test every year, the conditio
Aussie fans slam own media for insulting Indian batsmen
An Australian tabloid newspaper has been at the receiving end of severe criticism from the fans for publishing contents that seemed insulting towards the Indian cricketers.[caption
Six-year old leg spinner added in Aussie squad for Boxing Day Test!
Australia have selected the newest member of their Test team and he is just six years of age! [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ সুযোগ পেলে কোহলির উইকেট নিতে চান শিলার]His name is Archie Schill
Virat Kohli wears shorts in toss, fans slam in twitter
On Thursday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been slammed by cricket fans to go out for toss wearing shorts in the warm up game against Cricket Australia XI.The four day match, star
We fumbled in the middle overs: Kohli
In the series opening T20 international, Australia beat India by 4 runs in Brisbane.After the match, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that the middle order slipped while chasing a r
AB sees India's 'very good chance' in Australia
Despite India having string of overseas defeats over the years, South African great AB De Villiers believes they 'have a very good chance of winning in Australia'.[caption id="atta
Australia likely to grant India's request
Cricket Australia (CA) is likely to grant Indian cricket team's desire to play two practice games prior to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test matches commencing on December 6.[caption