Australia vs Afghanistan 2021 News
No Afghanistan Test if women excluded from sport: CA

Cricket Australia has issued an official statement that the one-off Afghanistan Test in Hobart will be cancelled if Afghan women are not allowed to play the sport.Doubts raised on

Australia release 2021-22 fixtures including Ashes

Australia Men are set to play Afghanistan, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the 2021-22 home summer.Australia will play 15 international matches (6 Tests, 3 ODIs and 6 T20Is)

Australia-Afghanistan Test pushed back by a year

The historic Australia vs Afghanistan one-off Test match has been delayed by a year, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirms.The match will take place in November 2021, after the

