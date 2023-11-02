AUS vs ENG News
Mitchell Marsh will miss Australia-England, returns home due to personal reasons
Australia have suffered another major blow ahead of their World Cup match against England when all-rounder Mitch Marsh flew home to Perth for personal reasons.Australia will be wit
Rain aids Aussies as Australia retain the Ashes
Rain had the last laugh and helped Australia in retaining the urn. With the rain refusing to relent, the match had to be called off. And Australia needed a draw to keep the urn to
Head - Marsh key again for Australia as England fight back with Stokes' blinder innings
A mixed day in Ashes. Both England and Australia had their ups and down at the same day. Australia are mathematically 142 runs ahead of England after day 2 in the Headingley test.E
Mark Wood's five wicket haul gives England edge after day one in Headingley test
After so much dramas and controversies in the Lord's test, Ashes was headed to Headingley for the 3rd test match of the series. Aussies were 2 up in the series and England were yet
Ben Stokes' heroics goes in vain as Australia win the Lord's test to go 2-0 up in the Ashes
Australia won the Lord's test by 43 runs and went 2-0 up in the Ashes. Ben Stokes' heroic went in vain as Josh Hazlewood's late blast sent England packing.A cracking day was loadin
Cracking final day looms as England need 257 with 6 wickets in hands to square the series
Australia started the day with 221 runs lead and 8 wickets in hands with Khawaja and Smith on the crease. They both saw the first hour of the day and played beautifully. But then t
Khawaja stands tall with a fifty as Australia have a lead of 221 after day 3 of Lord's test
Australia stretched lead as Khawaja and Smith on the crease. Australia are leading England by 221 runs after a rain irrupting day 3.Khawaja got his fifty and looks comfortable to f
England edge ahead of Aussies after day two despite Smith ton
England slightly edge ahead of Australia after day 2 in Lord's test. Australia were 337-5 after the first day and they added 79 runs to thei overnight score to post 416 in the firs
Australia on commanding position after day 1 in Lords test
Australia in commanding position after day one in Lords test. They added 337 runs losing 5 wickets. Travis Head, David Warner and Steve Smith got fifties and that helped Australia
Cummins' heroic takes Australia home in a nail bitting finish at the Edgbaston
Pat Cunmins' fighting 44* thump England's Bazball in a nail bitting finish at the Edgbaston of the Ashes. Australia needed 54, and they'd only 2 wickets remaining. Captain cummins
England edge ahead of Aussies after day four in the Ashes
England went lunatic over Australia after day 4 in the Ashes. Australia need more 174 runs to win the Edgbaston test while England need more 7 wickets to go 1-0 ahead of Aussies.Ea
England lead by 35 runs after day 3 in the Ashes
England slightly are in a better position than Australia after day 3 in the Ashes. They've a lead of 35 runs losing both of the openers after Australia's 386 in the first innings.