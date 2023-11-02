
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
AUS vs ENG News
thumb

Mitchell Marsh will miss Australia-England, returns home due to personal reasons

Australia have suffered another major blow ahead of their World Cup match against England when all-rounder Mitch Marsh flew home to Perth for personal reasons.Australia will be wit

thumb

Rain aids Aussies as Australia retain the Ashes

Rain had the last laugh and helped Australia in retaining the urn. With the rain refusing to relent, the match had to be called off. And Australia needed a draw to keep the urn to

thumb

Head - Marsh key again for Australia as England fight back with Stokes' blinder innings

A mixed day in Ashes. Both England and Australia had their ups and down at the same day. Australia are mathematically 142 runs ahead of England after day 2 in the Headingley test.E

thumb

Mark Wood's five wicket haul gives England edge after day one in Headingley test

After so much dramas and controversies in the Lord's test, Ashes was headed to Headingley for the 3rd test match of the series. Aussies were 2 up in the series and England were yet

thumb

Ben Stokes' heroics goes in vain as Australia win the Lord's test to go 2-0 up in the Ashes

Australia won the Lord's test by 43 runs and went 2-0 up in the Ashes. Ben Stokes' heroic went in vain as Josh Hazlewood's late blast sent England packing.A cracking day was loadin

thumb

Cracking final day looms as England need 257 with 6 wickets in hands to square the series

Australia started the day with 221 runs lead and 8 wickets in hands with Khawaja and Smith on the crease. They both saw the first hour of the day and played beautifully. But then t

thumb

Khawaja stands tall with a fifty as Australia have a lead of 221 after day 3 of Lord's test

Australia stretched lead as Khawaja and Smith on the crease. Australia are leading England by 221 runs after a rain irrupting day 3.Khawaja got his fifty and looks comfortable to f

thumb

England edge ahead of Aussies after day two despite Smith ton

England slightly edge ahead of Australia after day 2 in Lord's test. Australia were 337-5 after the first day and they added 79 runs to thei overnight score to post 416 in the firs

thumb

Australia on commanding position after day 1 in Lords test

Australia in commanding position after day one in Lords test. They added 337 runs losing 5 wickets. Travis Head, David Warner and Steve Smith got fifties and that helped Australia

thumb

Cummins' heroic takes Australia home in a nail bitting finish at the Edgbaston

Pat Cunmins' fighting 44* thump England's Bazball in a nail bitting finish at the Edgbaston of the Ashes. Australia needed 54, and they'd only 2 wickets remaining. Captain cummins

thumb

England edge ahead of Aussies after day four in the Ashes

England went lunatic over Australia after day 4 in the Ashes. Australia need more 174 runs to win the Edgbaston test while England need more 7 wickets to go 1-0 ahead of Aussies.Ea

thumb

England lead by 35 runs after day 3 in the Ashes

England slightly are in a better position than Australia after day 3 in the Ashes. They've a lead of 35 runs losing both of the openers after Australia's 386 in the first innings.

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.