New York Strikers’ Gurbaz, Narine extend Team Abu Dhabi's losing streak to six out of six matches

New York Strikers’ openerRahmanullah Gurbaz’s knock of 41 and Sunil Narine’s spell of 2 for 16 pushedTeam Abu Dhabi to their sixth defeat in six matches through a 24 runs win inthe

thumb

33-year-old Asif Khan earns maiden T20I call-up in UAE squad for New Zealand series

United Arab Emirates (UAE) hasannounced a 16-member squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.With this series, experienced cricketer Mohammad Waseem will make his

thumb

UAE announce squad for ODI World Cup Qualifier

United Arab Emirates (UAE) havenamed a 15-man squad on Monday (June 12) for the ICC Men's Cricket World CupQualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe.The squad is led by MohammadWaseem and include

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan wins ICC Men's Player of the Month for March 2023

Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March. Shakibbeat New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and UAE’s Asif Khan to win the award

thumb

ICC announces the nominees Men's Player of the Month of march

Three players who demonstrated outstanding performances in March will compete for the Men's ICC Player of the Month award.The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the nomi

