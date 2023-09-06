Asghar Afghan News
Mohammad Nabi becomes first Afghanistan cricketer to score 5000 international runs
On Tuesday, all-rounder MohammedNabi became the first player in Afghanistan's history to reach 5,000 runs ininternational competition. The 38-year-old did so during his team's matc
Afghanistan can win the Asia Cup: Asghar Afghan
Afghanistan is the only team thathave never played in the final of the Asia Cup. However, Afghanistan's formercaptain Asghar Afghan thinks that his successors can win the Asia Cup
In my opinion IPL is great league in the world : Asghar Afghan
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has forever changed the face of cricket since its inception in 2008.The marquee-like Indian T20 league has managed to bring together all the world-c
The Asghar Afghan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Asghar Afghan is a cricketer who plays for the Afghanistan national cricket team. He has been part of the team since 2009 and has enjoyed a successful period with the squad. Asghar
Afghanistan replace retired Asghar with an all-rounder
Former Afghanistan captain and a member of the squad in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, Asghar Afghan made a sudden announcement of his retirement in the middle of the tournament an
Rashid Khan appointed as Afghanistan T20I captain
Afghanistan have appointed Rashid Khan as their T20I captain for a second term ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup.Najibullah Zadran has been named as Rashid's deputy.Rashid captained
Shakib, Tamim, Mahmudullah sign up for LPL 2021
Shakib Al Hasan is one of the Bangladeshis who have signed up for the second edition of Lankan Premier League (LPL).Temba Bavuma, James Faulkner, Brendan Taylor, Morne Morkel, Usma
Asghar Afghan sacked as all-format captain
Asghar Afghan, who has captained Afghanistan in all three formats, has been sacked from the post by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).[caption id="attachment_160827" align="align
Afghanistan complete whitewash, captain Asghar sets new T20I record
Lethal Afghanistan have completed a 3-0 whitewash over Zimbabwe in the three-match series, winning the third T20I comfortably by 47 runs in Abu Dhabi.Skipper Asghar Afghan, who mad
Afghanistan's first double centurion Shahidi highlights day two
Hashmatullah Shahidi has become the first player from Afghanistan to hit a double hundred in Test cricket. He achieved the feat during the second day of the second Test against Zim
Afghan ton keeps Zimbabwe at bay
After a hammering loss in the series opener, Afghanistan have recovered well to put themselves on top of Zimbabwe at the end of day one in the second Test in Abu Dhabi.[caption id=
Asghar Afghan gets hitched for the second time in his life
Afghanistan national team skipper Asghar Afghan gets hitched for the second time in his life. Asghar who skippers his team across all formats of the game is a middle-order batsman