Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji, Aravinda de Silva inducted into ICC Hall of Fame
Former Indian cricketer VirenderSehwag, former Indian women's cricketer Diana Edulji, and former Sri Lankancricketer Aravinda de Silva have been recognized by the ICC after success
Sri Lankan domestic cricket suddenly stopped
On Friday, Sri Lanka Cricket(SLC) made an announcement about the suspension of all domestic events underits administration in the nation. This decision is believed to have beeninfl
Chandimal writes to SLC, seeking clarity on his career
Sri Lankan right-handed batsman Dinesh Chandimal wrote a letter to Sri Lanka Cricket, seeking clarity regarding his career with Sri Lanka Cricket.All are not well around Sri Lanka
No SL player signs contract till now, deadline extended
Sri Lankan cricketers who have so far not signed the Central Contracts are given a 2-day extension.This new development has been confirmed by Aravinda de Silva, the chairman of the
Sri Lankan team get new foreign physio
Sri Lanka's national cricket team travelling to England early next week will have a new physio, multiple sources in the SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) confirm.[caption id="attachment_1665
Aravinda de Silva gives clarity on new payment scheme of SLC
Former Sri Lankan cricketer and Chairman of the Sri Lanka Cricket Advisory Committee Aravinda de Silva clarified the new payment scheme for Sri Lankan players.It's been a while sin
Aravinda de Silva meets players over contract issues
Former captain and Chairman of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Cricket Committee Aravinda de Silva met national cricketers who had expressed concerns over a few of the clauses in the n
Bangladeshi players will be safer in Sri Lanka, says Arjuna de Silva
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called off the Under-19's tour of Bangladesh due to a surge of Covid-19 cases in the country. However, the Bangladesh team is scheduled to travel t
Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup heroes felicitated on 25th anniversary
Sri Lanka Cricket organized a special felicitation ceremony to honor the heroes of Sri Lanka's World Cup win in 1996, which has completed its 25th year.On March 17th, 1996, Sri Lan
Muralitharan favours performance-based contracts for players
World's highest wicket taking bowler in international cricket Muttiah Muralitharan is happy to be in the Sri Lanka's cricket committee.Along with Muralitharan, the other members on
Technical Advisory Committee for Sri Lanka cricket appointed
Sri Lankan Sports Minister appointed a Technical Advisory Committee to develop the Sri Lanka Cricket from the present condition. The recent performances of Sri Lanka in the Test s
Sri Lankan police suspends inquiries on players regarding match-fixing
The Special Investigation Unit appointed for investigating the match-fixing claim on the Sri Lankan team revealed that there will be no more inquiries for the cricket players.The h