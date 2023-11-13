
Aravinda De Silva News
thumb

Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji, Aravinda de Silva inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Former Indian cricketer VirenderSehwag, former Indian women's cricketer Diana Edulji, and former Sri Lankancricketer Aravinda de Silva have been recognized by the ICC after success

thumb

Sri Lankan domestic cricket suddenly stopped

On Friday, Sri Lanka Cricket(SLC) made an announcement about the suspension of all domestic events underits administration in the nation. This decision is believed to have beeninfl

thumb

Chandimal writes to SLC, seeking clarity on his career

Sri Lankan right-handed batsman Dinesh Chandimal wrote a letter to Sri Lanka Cricket, seeking clarity regarding his career with Sri Lanka Cricket.All are not well around Sri Lanka

thumb

No SL player signs contract till now, deadline extended

Sri Lankan cricketers who have so far not signed the Central Contracts are given a 2-day extension.This new development has been confirmed by Aravinda de Silva, the chairman of the

thumb

Sri Lankan team get new foreign physio

Sri Lanka's national cricket team travelling to England early next week will have a new physio, multiple sources in the SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) confirm.[caption id="attachment_1665

thumb

Aravinda de Silva gives clarity on new payment scheme of SLC

Former Sri Lankan cricketer and Chairman of the Sri Lanka Cricket Advisory Committee Aravinda de Silva clarified the new payment scheme for Sri Lankan players.It's been a while sin

thumb

Aravinda de Silva meets players over contract issues

Former captain and Chairman of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Cricket Committee Aravinda de Silva met national cricketers who had expressed concerns over a few of the clauses in the n

thumb

Bangladeshi players will be safer in Sri Lanka, says Arjuna de Silva

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called off the Under-19's tour of Bangladesh due to a surge of Covid-19 cases in the country. However, the Bangladesh team is scheduled to travel t

thumb

Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup heroes felicitated on 25th anniversary

Sri Lanka Cricket organized a special felicitation ceremony to honor the heroes of Sri Lanka's World Cup win in 1996, which has completed its 25th year.On March 17th, 1996, Sri Lan

thumb

Muralitharan favours performance-based contracts for players

World's highest wicket taking bowler in international cricket Muttiah Muralitharan is happy to be in the Sri Lanka's cricket committee.Along with Muralitharan, the other members on

thumb

Technical Advisory Committee for Sri Lanka cricket appointed

Sri Lankan Sports Minister appointed a Technical Advisory Committee to develop the Sri Lanka Cricket from the present condition. The recent performances of Sri Lanka in the Test s

thumb

Sri Lankan police suspends inquiries on players regarding match-fixing

The Special Investigation Unit appointed for investigating the match-fixing claim on the Sri Lankan team revealed that there will be no more inquiries for the cricket players.The h

