Aqib Ilyas News
High flying Oman demolish UAE to become table topper
Oman demolished UAE by 5 wickets to become the table topper of group B. Oman chased down 228 given by UAE in the match number 8 of ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Wednesda
Oman script a memorable win over tournament favorite Ireland
Oman created history by beating a full member team Ireland in the ICC Cricket World cup qualifiers. They have chased down an untouchable task of 282 runs. They chased it by 5 wicke
Scotland top Group B with third straight win
Scotland have maintained theirhundred per cent winning ratio in the first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021beating hosts Oman by a big margin of 8 wickets in their last match on