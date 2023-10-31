
Andy Balbirnie News
thumb

Paul Stirling appointed permanent white-ball captain for Ireland

After serving in the role on aninterim basis since Andy Balbirnie stood down as captain of Ireland's men'swhite-ball team in the summer, Paul Stirling has been given the official n

thumb

Paul Stirling's majestic 162 aids Ireland win their first match in the tournament

Ireland have their first win in the tournament by beating UAE with a massive margin of 138 runs on Thursday (27th June) at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo.Earlier the day, United

thumb

Ireland rested Balbirnie for Bangladesh T20Is

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie has been rested from the T20 stage of the Bangladesh tour, with senior opener Paul Stirling stepping to lead the side.Ireland have rested their reg

thumb

Khulna eliminated from BPL 2023 playoffs race after loss against Barishal

Fortune Barishal defeated KhulnaTigers by 37 runs in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday (February3) in Mirpur. With the loss, Khulna are out of the equation from

thumb

Balbirnie, Tector centuries in vain as Zimbabwe win last-ball thriller

Zimbabwe win by 3 wickets againstIreland in the rain-hit first ODI on Wednesday (January 18) in Harare.After being sent to bat first,Ireland lost their openers early. Then, captain

thumb

BPL 2023: Khulna Tigers include Ireland's Balbirnie, Pakistan's Fakhar-Sharjeel

Ahead of the 9th season ofBangladesh Premier League (BPL), Khulna Tigers have done three last-minutesignings to increase their strength more as Ireland’s Andy Balbirnie, Pakistan’s

thumb

Williamson's 61 almost ensures New Zealand's semi-final participation

New Zealand are the favorite tofinish Group 1 of the Super 12 stage at the top after their third win and total7 points in five matches with a healthy net run rate (NRR). They beat

thumb

Finch, bowlers help Australia to secure convincing win against Ireland

Australia have won their fourthmatch in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup comprehensively by 42 runs against Irelandon Monday (October 31) at The Gabba in Brisbane. With the win, they ha

thumb

What we can do to try and knock Australia off their perch: Balbirnie

Ireland have been playing greatsince the start of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. They beat the two-timechampions West Indies in the group stage to reach the main stage. The I

thumb

Balbirnie expresses satisfaction after defeating one of tournament favorites

Ireland defeated England by 5runs on DLS for the first time in ICC T20 World Cup today at Melbourne CricketGround (MCG). Andy Balbirnie, Ireland's captain, is thrilled to have beat

thumb

Ireland pick up famous win against England in T20 World Cup

Ireland have registered a famouswin against England in a rain-hit game of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 onWednesday (October 26) at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). They beat the Eng

thumb

Rashid, Najibullah set up series decider

Najibullah Zadran made a bigimpact once again as Afghanistan beat South Africa by 27 runs in arain-affected fourth T20 international to level the series. But it was RashidKhan, who

