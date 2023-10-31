Andy Balbirnie News
Paul Stirling appointed permanent white-ball captain for Ireland
After serving in the role on aninterim basis since Andy Balbirnie stood down as captain of Ireland's men'swhite-ball team in the summer, Paul Stirling has been given the official n
Paul Stirling's majestic 162 aids Ireland win their first match in the tournament
Ireland have their first win in the tournament by beating UAE with a massive margin of 138 runs on Thursday (27th June) at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo.Earlier the day, United
Ireland rested Balbirnie for Bangladesh T20Is
Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie has been rested from the T20 stage of the Bangladesh tour, with senior opener Paul Stirling stepping to lead the side.Ireland have rested their reg
Khulna eliminated from BPL 2023 playoffs race after loss against Barishal
Fortune Barishal defeated KhulnaTigers by 37 runs in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday (February3) in Mirpur. With the loss, Khulna are out of the equation from
Balbirnie, Tector centuries in vain as Zimbabwe win last-ball thriller
Zimbabwe win by 3 wickets againstIreland in the rain-hit first ODI on Wednesday (January 18) in Harare.After being sent to bat first,Ireland lost their openers early. Then, captain
BPL 2023: Khulna Tigers include Ireland's Balbirnie, Pakistan's Fakhar-Sharjeel
Ahead of the 9th season ofBangladesh Premier League (BPL), Khulna Tigers have done three last-minutesignings to increase their strength more as Ireland’s Andy Balbirnie, Pakistan’s
Williamson's 61 almost ensures New Zealand's semi-final participation
New Zealand are the favorite tofinish Group 1 of the Super 12 stage at the top after their third win and total7 points in five matches with a healthy net run rate (NRR). They beat
Finch, bowlers help Australia to secure convincing win against Ireland
Australia have won their fourthmatch in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup comprehensively by 42 runs against Irelandon Monday (October 31) at The Gabba in Brisbane. With the win, they ha
What we can do to try and knock Australia off their perch: Balbirnie
Ireland have been playing greatsince the start of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. They beat the two-timechampions West Indies in the group stage to reach the main stage. The I
Balbirnie expresses satisfaction after defeating one of tournament favorites
Ireland defeated England by 5runs on DLS for the first time in ICC T20 World Cup today at Melbourne CricketGround (MCG). Andy Balbirnie, Ireland's captain, is thrilled to have beat
Ireland pick up famous win against England in T20 World Cup
Ireland have registered a famouswin against England in a rain-hit game of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 onWednesday (October 26) at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). They beat the Eng
Rashid, Najibullah set up series decider
Najibullah Zadran made a bigimpact once again as Afghanistan beat South Africa by 27 runs in arain-affected fourth T20 international to level the series. But it was RashidKhan, who