Deccan Gladiators propel past Samp Army for a final showdown with New York Strikers
Deccan Gladiators stormed intothe final of the Abu Dhabi T10 outplaying Morrisville Samp Army by 28 runs inthe Qualifier 2 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. They will take on New
Qais Ahmad, Salman Irshad star in Samp Army's 6-wicket win over Bangla Tigers
Qais Ahmad and Salman Irshadbowled Morrisville Samp Army to a six-wicket win over Bangla Tigers in the 20thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. While Ahmad bagg
Samp Army snap Delhi Bulls’ victory run through a thrilling 4-wicket win
Samp Army marchedpast Delhi Bulls by four wickets in the 15th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at theZayed Cricket Stadium. Delhi Bulls was restricted to 95 for 8 through finespells from
Samp Army overcome Chennai's brave fightback to win by 7 wickets
Chennai Braves gave Samp Army thejitters before bowing to a seven-wicket defeat with one ball to spare in a hardfought seventh match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadi
Debutants Morrisville Samp Army marches off in style trouncing Team Abu Dhabi to finish third
Debutants Morrisville SAMP Armymarched off in style by bowling out Team Abu Dhabi for a paltry 48 runs in 8.4overs to record an emphatic 79-runs victory in the third place play-off
Morrisville SAMP Army send two players to Mumbai for training camp ahead of Abu Dhabi T10 league
For cricketers who don’t belongto the Indian subcontinent, playing in such conditions becomes a challenge, anda very enriching learning experience. Keeping that in mind, and the up