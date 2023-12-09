
Andries Gous News
thumb

Deccan Gladiators propel past Samp Army for a final showdown with New York Strikers

Deccan Gladiators stormed intothe final of the Abu Dhabi T10 outplaying Morrisville Samp Army by 28 runs inthe Qualifier 2 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. They will take on New

thumb

Qais Ahmad, Salman Irshad star in Samp Army's 6-wicket win over Bangla Tigers

Qais Ahmad and Salman Irshadbowled Morrisville Samp Army to a six-wicket win over Bangla Tigers in the 20thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. While Ahmad bagg

thumb

Samp Army snap Delhi Bulls’ victory run through a thrilling 4-wicket win

Samp Army marchedpast Delhi Bulls by four wickets in the 15th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at theZayed Cricket Stadium. Delhi Bulls was restricted to 95 for 8 through finespells from

thumb

Samp Army overcome Chennai's brave fightback to win by 7 wickets

Chennai Braves gave Samp Army thejitters before bowing to a seven-wicket defeat with one ball to spare in a hardfought seventh match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadi

thumb

Debutants Morrisville Samp Army marches off in style trouncing Team Abu Dhabi to finish third

Debutants Morrisville SAMP Armymarched off in style by bowling out Team Abu Dhabi for a paltry 48 runs in 8.4overs to record an emphatic 79-runs victory in the third place play-off

thumb

Morrisville SAMP Army send two players to Mumbai for training camp ahead of Abu Dhabi T10 league

For cricketers who don’t belongto the Indian subcontinent, playing in such conditions becomes a challenge, anda very enriching learning experience. Keeping that in mind, and the up

