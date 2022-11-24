Aminul Islam Biplob News
Mominul, Ashraful, Aminul, Rishad went unsold in BPL players' draft
The players' draft of the ninthseason of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is over. The franchises have finalizedtheir own teams. Everyone tried to pull the star cricketers into
Reason Biplob was not introduce early
Leg spinners are performing well in T20s worldwide. But, in Bangladesh leg spinners are not welcomed most of the time. Aminul Islam Biplob went with the World Cup Squad. But, he wa
Bangladesh want to enter leg spin era with Biplob
Leg spinners are one of the key performers in the T20 format. Every team consists of a leggie except Bangladesh. Aminul Islam Biplob was in the squad but sent back home prior the T
Herath expects Biplob will make come back in next series
Aminul Islam Biplob went to Oman with Bangladesh Squad. But, he was sent back home prior to the World Cup. Spin Bowling Coach Herath expects Biplob will return to the squad soon.He
Nannu reveals reason behind Biplob's exclusion from T20 World Cup squad
It is believed that leg-spinnersare crucial for any team in the shortest format of the game. But there is noleg-spinner in the T20 World Cup squad of Bangladesh.Aminul Islam Biplob
Aminul Islam to return from Oman
Aminul Islam Biplob, a young leg-spinner of the national team who went to Oman as a standby cricketer, is returning home after leaving Bangladesh's World Cup squad in Oman. He has
Bangladesh announce squad for T20 World Cup
Bangladesh have announced the15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE on Thursday (September 9).As expected, opener Tamim Iqbalhas not been in the squad as the ODI cap
Mithun dropped as Mushfiqur, Liton return for the Tigers
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced 19-member squad for the five-match T20I series 2021 against NewZealand.Except for Mohammad Mithun, all the players of the Australia seri
Leg-spinners called in to Bangladesh training camp
Leg-spinners Rishad Hossain and Aminul Islam Biplob have been included in Bangladesh preliminary squad's training ahead of Sri Lanka series.The move was taken after the Sri Lanka r